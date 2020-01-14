advertisement

Artists based in Perth and Kinross have received a funding opportunity to support their innovative creative professional development.

The Visual Artist and Craft Makers Awards (VACMA) is a Scottish small grant program to allow artists to develop in their fields.

The Perth & Kinross VACMA program, managed by Perthshire Creates in association with Creative Scotland, started in 2018/19, making it the second year of its operation.

Twelve local artists have received grants since its creation in Fair City.

Perth jeweler Kate McLaughlin is one of the artists who benefited from the program last year.

She said the funding had motivated her to take on challenges.

She said, “I used my VACMA scholarship to fund a week-long residency at Cove Park to develop a set of new works for submission to industry standard jewelry events that I hadn’t not previously applied.

“I was able to use the time to explore different concepts, test new forms and work on a different scale.

“The residency and conception time revitalized my creative practice and motivated me to take on the most difficult parts of my future projects.”

Financial grants are awarded to support a variety of different creative development opportunities, including participation in residencies, workshops and masterclasses.

They can also help artists buy new equipment that would allow them to develop their skills and produce new works.

The program, supported by Culture Perth and Kinross, is aimed at a wide range of artists.

A spokesperson for Culture Perth and Kinross said, “This program is for visual arts practitioners working in the areas of drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, image animated or making films and to artisans who create contemporary creative work designed, designed and made by individual practitioners in the fields of ceramics, jewelry and ironwork, furniture and wood, glass, textiles and basketwork. “

Scholarships between £ 500 and £ 1500 are available for applicants, with deadlines set in October and February.

The deadline for artists wishing to apply for this round of funding is February 4.

Application forms for the program are available online.

