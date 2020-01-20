advertisement

When we brought the Internet into our lives in the early 2000s, there were only pictures of cats, chat rooms and friends together.

It seemed like a fun way to make life more convenient and less complicated.

But would we have been so welcoming if we had known how much it would tear society apart as we know it?

Online shopping has been widely blamed for the continuous and highly visible decline of our main streets, and unfortunately, Perth is no exception.

It was a hectic start to the year for downtown Fair City. Shortly after Gap’s sudden closure, Disney announced the closure of its store at St John’s Mall – a collective loss of about 20 jobs.

But the most disturbing news came on Sunday evening, when it appeared that the owner of the Beales department store was on the verge of collapse.

Faced with the lack of support from local authorities, chief executive Tony Brown told the BBC Today program: “We only managed to get advice to help us temporarily.”

It is understood that he was referring to the Perth and Kinross Council, which has granted relief to Beales’ tariffs since it opened in November 2017.

It is good that our local council has been recognized for its support, but the broader question remains: is there still room for department stores in our modern streets?

Perhaps. But he will need our support.

Perth city center, like almost everywhere else, is changing rapidly. Stores seem to be closing at an alarming rate, simply because there are fewer and fewer reasons for people to come to the center.

That’s why we’ve seen an explosion of hair salons in recent years. You can’t get your haircut online … yet.

But there is hope for Perth. The city has a great strength which seems currently underused: its large number of attractive and unique independent shops.

During the sturm und drang that followed the closure of McEwens, Perth was called upon to market better, with a Glasgow-style Smiles Better slogan that promoted its independent stores. The plan was well received, but never really took off.

In her 2011 report, retail expert Mary Portas said that British cities should not be left to clone of each other and should rather be reshaped around their independent stores. In this regard, Perth is already one step ahead.

Lately, the public seems to have embraced the idea of ​​climate change and the fact that we, as individuals, must do more to combat it.

Likewise, we need to start changing the way we support our main streets – even if it makes life a little less practical.

