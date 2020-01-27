advertisement

A shock funding decision could bring down the curtain on Perth’s long-standing arts festival.

In a bittersweet gesture, the Perth and Kinross Council agreed to pay for the event for this year and next year, in the hope that the 50th anniversary show in 2021 will be “very special.”

But the organizers learned that this funding could not continue.

For a city whose future depends so much on its art and culture, this seems like a strange and shortsighted attitude towards its first arts festival.

And it’s a decision that doesn’t quite match.

When boards start to feel the pinch, seemingly insignificant and less urgent issues like arts and culture are often the first to hit the wall when it comes to funding.

But as designer Wayne Hemingway pointed out during his work on Perth’s bid for the city of culture, every book spent on culture gets a significant return. Correctly done, it can attract visitors, energize local establishments, regenerate economies and improve the reputation of the region.

It is true that the Perth Festival of the Arts was not without problems. It has struggled to generate much national interest, and ticket sales seem to have leveled off in recent years.

But there is great potential. The festival seems to be changing for a new generation. Securing superstar Lewis Capaldi was a major coup for the city, and it turned out to be one of the few sold-out shows at Perth Concert Hall in 2019.

Threatening to cut funding now is like stifling the festival at a time when it should be encouraged to thrive and grow.

The other reason why the board decision does not match comes when you look at the income and expenses of the event. While the board pays around £ 18,800 per year for the £ 360,000 in operating costs, the festival team pays Horsecross Arts over £ 60,000 for rental and production costs.

It’s the same Horsecross Arts that the board had to bail out to stay afloat last year. He surely needs to lose a big festival, with a guaranteed annual income, as if he needed a hole in the head.

It is not all unhappiness and sadness. The festival continues to run after sponsorship and it is possible that by 2022 he will be ready – as the board wants – to stand up.

The decision made on Wednesday was also vague enough and leaves the door open for new funding for the council.

But with the off-stage drama consuming Horsecross and the now urgent need to get more tramps on the seats, the Perth festival proved that it was entirely possible to bring big stars like Lewis Capaldi into the city. This should give us hope. And what are the thanks they receive?

