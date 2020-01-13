advertisement

Exciting, I’m writing a new musical on Broadway. It’s called Rats and it’s in an alley in Perth High Street.

During four hours of patience, 23 colorful characters will take turns dancing and singing about the Perth and Kinross Council’s waste management policy.

James Corden has already signed up.

advertisement

It is based on photographs we published last week of an alleyway full of trash in Skinnergate, like Diagon Alley but made out of trash.

Stacked with cardboard boxes, old suitcases and transport bags full of festive trash, it was not surprising that residents and businesses around the public highway complained.

These tat towers were left rotten for days longer than normal because board staff were unable to access them.

Some have jumped to the conclusion that this proves that the Perth and Kinross Council’s new downtown bin storage plan is not working.

Towards the end of 2019, the local authority introduced 39 skip-type containers for residents.

The program is supposed to end years of complaints about household waste left for curbside pickup, to be torn apart by gulls.

In the weeks following the introduction of the new bins, there were significantly fewer incidents of downtown streets littered with garbage. In addition, with the exception of the Skinnergate incident, the local authorities assured that they had received no other complaints concerning the new configuration.

It may be too early to say whether the program was successful or not, but we are starting to see local authorities taking a tougher stance on illegal dumping.

It was a pledge made last year after the Courier revealed that no one had been prosecuted for theft in the region for nearly a decade.

The new trash regime in the city center could see this statistic change radically, with trash bags not authorized for collection now officially classified as fly thefts.

The state of Skinnergate has been an embarrassing start to the year for the Perth and Kinross Council, but it would be wrong to think that it paints a complete picture of the considerable work that is being done to get to the root of the city’s problems.

It’s time? Better to leave. Still need to finish the ears of Idris Elbas.

advertisement