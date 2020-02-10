advertisement

Perth is on the verge of losing its largest store. Traders are calling for better commercial rates and free parking, while politicians are urged to stop talking about the city.

Have you ever experienced deja-vu?

KPMG directors rocked the retail industry on Friday evening with the sad but not entirely unexpected announcement of the closure of 12 Beales stores, including the chain’s only Scottish branch in St John Street, Perth.

Given the well-known problems that Bournemouth’s society faced, the news was hardly surprising – but potentially devastating for a fragile city center like Perth.

It seems that a short time ago, Beales moved into the large McEwens building in Perth, in the midst of a big band.

It was a coup for the Perth and Kinross Council, which had worked hard behind the scenes to entice the company with attractive rates.

But it was a big pair of shoes to fill for Beales, and sadly, the company didn’t quite give the economic boost that some expected, perhaps unrealistically in hindsight.

It is hard not to feel that we have already followed this path.

After McEwens took office in 2016, merchants attended a series of meetings to discuss the future of the downtown area.

The things they were demanding then – better parking, fairer prices – were the same things they demanded at a similar meeting just three weeks ago.

But we must not see the collapse of Beales as the last nail in the coffin of downtown Perth. In fact, there are many reasons to remain an optician.

For example, the latest plans for a family restaurant in the former Bright House unit may have been controversial for some, but at least it indicates that planners support diversity on the main street.

New developments such as the town hall and the planned hotel on Tay Street are expected to attract tourists, as well as renewed interest in Perth as a tourist destination.

And the huge Perth West master plan that was revealed last week suggests that the city is becoming a more attractive prospect for investors.

Of course, all this will not reassure the Beales staff who find themselves facing an uncertain future. Supporting them – as has been done with McEwens staff – should remain a top priority in the coming weeks.

Trade in inner cities will always be turbulent, and Beales will certainly not be the last major closure to trigger panic.

But it’s a stark reminder that if we, the buyers, want to support our local streets, we need to change our habits and start moving away from these more convenient Internet sales.

