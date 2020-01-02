advertisement

At the age of six, Troy Emery Twigg brought some stray dogs and cats together, wore them out of his grandmother’s old grandmother’s clothing bag, and returned them to the audience for his one-person show.

That guy from Kainai Nation south of Alberta already knew where his career path was.

“I wanted to do modern ballet and dance, but I kept them private,” says Twigg, 47.

“It was a shame on him because everyone else around me was running and doing sports.”

Her childhood dream, through hard work and talent, is now a nearly three-decade career nationally and internationally in dance, writing, acting, directing and teaching.

High school bullying – “I was a kid with two souls, weird” – gave way to self-esteem and respect from others with adolescent dance creations. He earned a university degree in fine arts (Lethbridge), and did master studies in dance in York, but during history lectures “always wondered” where I and my people came from. “I realized they didn’t – and there was a lot of work to be done”

In 1993, Twigg met with the legendary One Rabbit founder Michael Green, who became a friend and mentor.

“I learned that I could tell my stories; there is no formula or guide to follow. “

With Green, Twigg and other indigenous artists created a major theatrical work, Making the Treaty 7.

“He called me to Toronto and said I had to go back home and work with him. We traveled all over the country throwing the idea, connecting with the elders and bringing the community together. “

The receipt of Treaty 7 told the story of the creation of Alberta from the perspective of the First Nations. It debuted in 2014 and has been performed all over Canada.

Twigg’s 2020 has been fully booked, including writing scripts as co-director of the youth group Quest Theater, after a primary school talk about the fur trade.

“I played all the characters and what was supposed to be 20 minutes was an hour. These kids, none of them indigenous, were, after all, talking to me at Blackfoot. They want to learn the history of the place.”

