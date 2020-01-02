advertisement

Scott Gravelle has come a long way in becoming CEO of the Calgary Attabotics-based robotics company, including owning a skateboard manufacturing company.

He has been an addict champion, concierge, army doctor, unemployed nurse and owner of the skateboard manufacturing company.

Today, Scott Gravelle, 49, is the CEO of Attabotics Inc., a Calgary-based robot logistics company worth hundreds of millions of dollars that he founded three and a half years ago.

“I’m the least qualified person on the planet to do my job; but I’m the best person to have my job at the fastest growing technology company in Canada.”

He has no MBA, but extensive experience – including digital production – and the ability to “see a great opportunity and think differently about a problem.”

Atabotics started with ants. Gravelle’s “crazy idea” to reconfigure the warehouse space came after watching a documentary about a fire ant colony, which was accessed vertically.

Gravelle and a team of engineers (“Calgary has the most talented group of engineers per capita, they just needed a purpose other than oil and gas”) created a 3-D storage system, replacing the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with robotic vessels maximizing horizontal and vertical space. The Attabotics system optimizes warehouse space by 85 percent and reduces required workforce by 80 percent.

Gravelle grew up in a shopping centered Edmonton family, fascinated by sharing things and putting them back together.

“I would read Richie Rich comics. I didn’t want to be Richie Rich – I wanted to be the inventor working for the family.”

A nursing degree followed Army service – just as hospitals were closed – followed by home building and the production of desks / skateboards.

Twelve years ago, he and his then four-year-old daughter went through a rough patch; Calgary Food Bank and Catholic Family Services helped. Gravelle, the 2019 winner of an early $ 10,000 Canadian Ernest C. Manning Innovation Award, gifted these two organizations with his award.

This prudent society is partly why, says Gravelle, his company’s headquarters – currently in the design stages but having no date for construction set at this time – will always be Calgary, regardless of Attabotics international opportunity.

“I’m very proud to be a Calgarian, Albertan, Canadian – and to be an obstacle in a global industry.”

Note: This version of the story corrects an earlier version which incorrectly stated that Attabotic’s head office was under construction. In fact, it is still in the design stages.

