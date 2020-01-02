advertisement

At just 10 years old, Mirian Chauhan of Lucian-River is already making a name for himself as an actor, including his role as Luke in the CBC television series, Heartland.

Andrew Bako / Postmedia

Lucian-River’s Mirage Chauhan may be only 10, but he’s showing his acting ability in some pretty significant projects.

advertisement

Calgary’s Chauhan is the newest member of Heartland, joining the long-running CBC-TV series like Luke at Bartlett Ranch.

“To be honest, I’m really lucky to have got this role,” he said. “It’s an amazing opportunity. I was jumping up and down in my room. And I’m getting another chance to learn, and that’s basically what it’s all about.”

Chauhan honored his skills at the Calgary theater. His first taste, when he was about six years old, was in a musical called Dreams of Broadway.

“The theater community has really embraced me and also taught me a lot, how to dive deeper into your character,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of people, like Lorne Cardinal, who is now an adviser to me and I’m always able to rely on him.

And does he have a favorite – on stage or in front of the camera?

“To be honest, I’m not really. I like both of them. If I had to choose – I don’t think I can,” he said.

“Theater is definitely higher energy. But work on TV. . . you’re down. The theater is bouncing off the walls. “

A student at French diving Ecole St. Sylvester, he is able to manage his time with studies and acting thanks to supportive parents and a school of understanding. His next big hit will be in the spring, playing Zalmai in A Thousand Suns Splendid.

He said he was introduced to director Haysam Kadri through the latest woman of the Alberta Theater Projects, and Kadri offered the role at the Royal Manitoba Theater in Winnipeg.

“I’m really excited to partner with him again,” Chauhan said.

When asked about future goals, Chauhan paused in thought.

“I would create a kind of show where I play a cop who sings, plays the piano and dances,” he said. “I definitely want to be a singer and pianist when I grow up. I’m also looking forward to becoming a cop. A truth. “

advertisement