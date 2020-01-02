advertisement

Author of Calgary L.D. Crichton had her book for young adults, All Our Broken Pieces, published by Disney Books last year, and hopes to finish second by 2020.

Karina Ferrarotto / Postmedia News

Author L.D. Crichton weighed two pounds 14 ounces when he was born three months prematurely 39 years ago.

Her fighting spirit – through adolescent motherhood, recreation of work and struggles with anxiety – has been on display since.

“I’ve been writing since I was able to carry a pencil,” says the mother of three, whose brilliant success came last year with the publication of a youth book to grow all of our “broken pieces.” Published by Disney Books, it is a contender for the prestigious 2020 White Pine Prize, recognizing Canada’s best high school adolescent book.

This fighting spirit means not only dealing with my own life’s challenges, – “if anyone said I couldn’t do something, it made me even more determined” – but also addressing the serious issues in her books. All of our broken pieces are about the first love between two troubled youths – one with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

As she researched OCD, rising scenes played through her head. “My mom would download groceries and arrange them alphabetically. We just thought she was organized. “

Her own struggles with anxiety make it critical to be honest with readers about the mental health and misinformation that exists.

Crichton watched her father sit and write after working all day.

“I thought this is what everyone did,” she says, agreeing to write “anxiety” poetry as a teenager and in 7th grade, a story about “possessed dolls.”

Her mother insisted on a “real” job, starting a trail through hairstyles, office work and, eventually, mapping for an oil company.

She has written eight novels in 15 years, including on Wattpad (an online community devoted to user-generated writing), has written official fan fiction for the One Direction boy band, and published her e-book, Enchantment of Emma Fletcher, in 2017.

After purchasing her book from Disney, Crichton was fired from her 14-year job in the energy industry. He is now working full time as a visual novel editor for a game developer.

Her second new adult novel will tackle the suicide of a teenager’s identical twin. Crichton hopes to complete – and sell – this year.

