advertisement

Kelly Doody, owner of Social School digital marketing school, has become the face of small businesses struggling in the town hall for massive tax hikes.

Brendan Miller / Postmedia

Tattooed on Kelly Doody’s shoulder is the word “run.”

advertisement

That representation growing up in the Deer Run neighborhood now affirms its philosophy of life: “run, don’t walk.”

Doody, 40, founder of the School of Social Media digital marketing school and facing the successful small business tax-raising challenge of city council, was a competitive swimmer for 11 years, including during an art degree at Columbia University British.

“I was determined by the clock on the wall; it was good or not good enough. “

In 2004, after losing twice to the close-knit Olympic team, she pulled on her glasses and started her first business by providing triathlon training.

Speedo Canada hired her to do marketing in Montreal and Toronto, but telling stories is what she felt destined to do. She moved back to Calgary as a columnist for The Sun newspaper.

“It took me back to the city I knew and loved, with the people I could relate to.”

But after three years – with the breaks happening around her – freelance public relations work became her second business, the Daily Ink.

She founded the Inglewood Social School in 2013. The double-digit tax hike would hit small businesses driving this third-generation Calgarian into activism.

It staged a protest by attracting 200 small business owners, helping the pressure council to shift some of that tax burden.

“I got tired of saying nothing and at least now we’re part of the conversation. Baby steps have been taken, but I’m not sure the council fully understands what it means to be a small business, with 67,000 Calgarians without job. “

The mother of two continues her entrepreneurial struggle – something in this economy, she says, is not for the faint of heart. “My house is mortgaged against my business – that’s my family, my kids.”

And about that tattoo. Her next step will be The Run, a blog to start this year about running a business and family life.

“Training for the Olympics was not at all difficult compared to being an entrepreneur.”

advertisement