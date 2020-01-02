advertisement

Deanna Burgart – photo supplied

Supplied Photography / Postmedia

When she was named the Alitni Award winner of the SAIT Awards for 2019, Deanna Burgart was at a loss.

advertisement

“I can’t even think of a word that properly expresses what it meant to me,” said Burgart, who graduated from the institution in 2000 with a degree in chemical engineering technology. “Seeing the last 20 years since I went to SAIT and the evolution that my personal and professional life has taken, and being known for the work I do now means a lot.”

Today, Burgart – who runs Indigenous Inclusion Engineering Inc. – is a contract instructor and develops curriculum.

“It’s been a relationship I’ve continued and closed for 13 years,” she said. “SAIT really gave me the first opportunity to teach. It remains part of my growth. “

She takes away her lead role.

“I was blessed to meet so many incredible mentors throughout my career and it has always been important for me to bring back that energy,” she said. “All the students and people I have mentioned I have considered mentors for me as well.”

Burgart, the mother of three and the grandmother of one, was born in Edmonton and is a member of Fond Du Lac First Nation in Saskatchewan. Moving to Calgary at the age of five months, she spent her formative years in Singapore while her father worked in the oil and gas industry.

A couple of months ago Burgart added another part to her youth. She joined the University of Calgary Faculty of Engineering – after a year and a half of working for them as a consultant – and has been appointed teaching chair focused on integrating Indigenous knowledge and perspective into engineering.

“Teaching, looking at ways we can improve curricula, include and take action on reconciliation calls for action,” she said, listing her tasks. “At this time in Canada, engineering curricula have very little content in the way of Indigenous rights and are consulted, which I think every engineer should graduate with.”

Burgart is also a keynote speaker with the International Bureau of Indigenous Speakers.

“I see my role as raising awareness, presenting different perspectives and raising the voices of other indigenous peoples,” Burgart said.

advertisement