Carisa Hendrix says she did not intend to become a performer but was seduced by the “glamor of magic” at a young age.

Featured photo / Postmedia

Carisa Hendrix imagined a future as an author or teacher. But in the present, she was always taking with her, eating fire, making card tricks.

“It’s never had to be a career; just what I did to survive. “

The 32-year-old Calgary-born wizard is at the top of her game today, performing in iconic clubs – in her sexy personality Lucy Darling – setting a Guinness World Record for Eating Fire, inviting Penn and the TV show Teller and co-hosting Shezam, a popular feminist podcast on magic.

“I’m now one of those wizards who can call a magic club (now 50 of them) and ask when I would like to play. I don’t have to send that video inside and have someone say,” you’re not good enough. “”

Her journey began to see wizard David Copperfield on television with her father. “He would ask, ‘I wonder how they did it?’ “And I would come up with all sorts of answers. He would say ‘yes, this could be’, and validate my thinking out of the box.

“Already it was the allure of magic.”

Hendrix left home at 16, mixed retail jobs with school and volunteered with youth groups. Her first paying job was to do five 10-minute evening shows in a haunted house.

One magician saw her act, started making balloons and “kept getting jobs,” she said.

“I wouldn’t exist if not for the other magicians who encouraged me, paid me to be their assistant when I was 16 and 17. It was money between hunger and no.”

At the age of 20, when she was offered a dream job teaching the youth, she ‘burst into tears’ when asked where she saw herself in five years.

Three years later, “I did everything – fire, acrobatics, chair dance, magic – whatever he wanted. I was making money until it was no longer scary.”

This year Hendrix hopes to add a special and Canadian television tour to her North American club gigs.

“The magic has to be proven directly,” she says. “It’s just so powerful.”

