Ameer Keshavjee, who was awarded Canada’s highest honor for volunteer service in October, gives his time to helping marginalized students build a plan to pursue higher education.

Dean Pilling / Postmedia

Sitting in his favorite cafe in northwest Calgary, Ameer Keshavjee has been repeatedly greeted by other patrons. He is as much a match as tables and chairs.

It is one of his “offices” in the city, places where Keshavjee welcomes high school students to talk about what they need to do to succeed. Because of his work, Keshavjee was presented with the Sovereign Medal for Volunteers in October – Canada’s highest honor for volunteer service.

“Serving one’s community is a task; you do not need praise for it,” he said. “For me, it’s a nice gift from Her Majesty, the Queen through the Governor General. It means a lot to me because, with that, I may be able to move my program at a faster pace. Give me a second wind. “

Keshavjee came to Calgary from South Africa in 1974. For the past 32 years, he has helped thousands of young people worldwide realize their dreams.

“My mission in life is to reach as many marginalized students as possible for the simple reason that they are silent, struggling,” he explained. “We need to ignite that spark of hope. I ask them: where you are now, where you want to go and how you propose to go there. “

Keshavjee highlights the number of scholarships available quickly. He draws up an action plan, a form listing the important steps to apply to a post-secondary institution, such as classroom maintenance, volunteering, and how to write a resume.

“All I’m doing is showing them the way,” he said. “We are all guardians of our brothers. They ask me, why does he do this for free? I want everybody’s children to have the opportunity to prepare for a knowledge-based society. And a high school diploma it is not enough. “

Keshavjee dreams of higher education becoming a fundamental human right worldwide. To this end, he has written a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres outlining his wishes.

“I know it’s a tall order,” he said, “but someone can catch it and run with the ball.”

