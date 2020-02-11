advertisement

About a month ago, I put together my 25 best prospects for redraft leagues. Another month of information has helped create a more accurate schedule of when these potential customers will reach the majors. This article deals with people who are unlikely to affect your roster on the opening day, but who (depending on the size of the league) should be designed for the value they deliver when they start two months of the season.

People like Luis Robert, Mauricio Dubon, Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Jesus Luzardo and even A.J. Puk and Mackenzie Gore should play an outstanding role in their teams right from the start.

Nick Madrigal (2B – CWS)

Projection: 475 PA, 5 HR, 59 R, 42 RBI, 24 SB, 0.283 average

ADP: 276

ETA: Late April / early May

Fortunately, with the news that Madrigal could start from day one, he cannot be considered a hiding place. His ADP has declined ten places since early January, indicating that the public doesn’t believe he’ll open the season with the second base job. Whenever he arrives he will hit in the bottom third of the order, but he should still get a lot of runs in a dangerous lineup. Madrigal is a great player to aim for in the later rounds if you lack average and speed, given his 70 scores (on an 80s scale) in terms of hit tool and speed per catch graph.

Nate Pearson (SP – TOR)

Projection: 125 innings (22 starts), 9 W, 3.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 133 K.

ADP: 362

ETA: Late April / early May

Similar to Madrigal, Pearson has jumped back ten places since the beginning of January. I would have expected the ADP to go up since the constructed Blue Jays rotation is well… missing. My projection is aggressive compared to the public projections, but Eno Sarris of The Athletic recently mentioned that all Pearson has to do is let Trent Thornton, Ryan Borucki or Matt Shoemaker out of rotation to get a shot. If the jays are promising early on, Pearson should appear sooner rather than later.

Jo Adell (OF – LAA)

Projection: 400 PA, 16 HR, 49 R, 50 RBI, 6 SB, 0.252 average

ADP: 222

ETA: Late May / early June

It hurts me to say that, but assuming that Joc Pederson trading is successful, Adell’s call is unlikely to arrive before the Super 2 deadline. I had baked a late call earlier so my projection didn’t change for him. As soon as he gets into the big leagues, I am concerned about his average (he has a similar hit rate to Robert) and his propensity to run (only 30 stolen bases from minors since 2017). His ADP is too high for my taste.

Nico Hoerner (2B / SS – CHC)

Projection: 425 PA, 7 HR, 50 R, 37 RBI, 6 SB, 0.286 average

ADP: 365

ETA: April

Hoerner’s ADP has remained consistently low, although the Cubs have not signed a second baseman in the free agency. I am not convinced that the Cubs want Hoerner to be the second baseman on the opening day, but he is sure that he offers more value than David Bote and Daniel Descalso. I expect him to sit in the minors for a month while they try someone else. As soon as horns appear, it will likely hit in the lower third of the order. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw him in the lineup before the end of the season because he has a madrigal-like punch-to-ball ability.

Tony Gonsolin (SP / RP – LAD)

Projection: 60 innings (5 starts), 4 W, 3.68 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 61 K.

ADP: 421

ETA: opening day

Gonsolin is literally “hiding place” because his current projection shows that he will be a helper by rotating the stacked Dodgers. However, the Dodgers are likely to have multiple players who miss starts and / or go to the IL, which means that Gonsolin has a good chance at 15-20 starts and exceeds 100 innings in total. The public scolds him because he has dropped 90 points in the ADP since the beginning of January. Given the news that Ross Stripling will stay (at least temporarily) with the Dodgers, I expect Gonsolin’s ADP to continue to drop, but could pick up again if Stripling is traded.

Brendan Rodgers (2B / SS – COL)

Projection: 400 PAs, 12 HR, 42 R, 50 RBI, 4 SB, 0.249 average

ADP: 454

ETA: April

Information about Rodgers’ rehab from a torn labrum was lacking, and the public ADP reflects this, as he has lost 20 jobs since early January. Rodgers expects to be ready for the opening day, but it would be the Rockies’ biggest move to send him to the minors for a few weeks before being transferred to veterans on the second base. Aside from all the jokes, Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson see time at the keystone, so Rodger’s playtime is in the air. This will be an important spring training struggle to monitor.

Casey Mize (SP – DET)

Projection: 60 innings (10 starts), 3 W, 3.71 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 K.

ADP: 416

ETA: Early June

Mize did Double-A last year, so he should start the year in Triple-A and, if all goes well, get up shortly after the Super 2 deadline. After counting out the rest of the tiger rotation, I don’t see Mize making more than ten starts because his injury history and the tigers have no incentive to push him. Mize is similar to its counterpart below, but should make a better whip as it consistently shows better commands.

Matt Manning (SP – DET)

Projection: 60 innings (10 starts), 3 W, 3.71 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 66 K.

ADP: 428

ETA: Early June

Everything I just said applies to Manning, minus the injury history. I have increased Manning’s Gehrate and HR / FB% (Comerica was a hitter park last year) since the first round of projection, but it should still be in good proportions and exceed a K / 9 value to provide value.

Dylan Carlson (OF – STL)

Projection: 450 PA, 18 HR, 54 R, 61 RBI, 6 SB, 0.246 average

ADP: 300

ETA: Late April / early May

Carlson has had a big leap in the ADP since early January (two rounds), which means that the public believes he should win a corner job in St. Louis sooner rather than later. I agree and think that he will at least outperform Dexter Fowler or Tyler O’Neill (if O’Neill is not traded by then), and have increased his license plate appearances by 150 accordingly.

Carter Kieboom (SS – WHAT)

Projection: 425 PA, 16 HR, 50 R, 53 RBI, 5 SB, 0.246 average

ADP: 286

ETA: opening day

Kieboom is still an insider tip considering the signings of Howie Kendrick, Starlin Castro and Asdrubal Cabrera. I think his ADP is too easily too high as we are not sure what the Nationals will do with him and he is guaranteed to end up in the bottom third of the order. Trading certainly remains an option.

Michael Kopech (SP – CWS)

Projection: 100 innings (20 starts), 6 W, 4.17 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 122 K.

ADP: 275

Projection: can

Kopech is slowly being brought back because he will be out entirely due to his Tommy John surgery in 2019. As soon as he arrives, he will likely kick Gio Gonzalez or Reynaldo Lopez off the rotation and should score a K / 9 over 10, but numbers up to fight with his command. His ADP is a bit early for my taste and even goes ahead of Mackenzie Gore.

