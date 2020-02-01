advertisement

Over 100,000 family businesses have disappeared in the past five years. Agricultural income is half what it was less than five years ago – the largest drop in income since the Great Depression.

American farmers have faced many major challenges throughout our history.

Today we face the hardest of all: extinction.

Mega corporations are now controlling food supplies in America. You dismantle it too. As food production shifts to Third World countries, American farmers face debt and foreclosures. We have lost over 100,000 American farms in just five years.

If this remains the case, we cannot feed our own population – it is a question of national security. The American farm is attacked both domestically by government policies and by foreign powers that do not act on an equal footing. The result is a rigged system that crushes the local farm – the backbone of America.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said: “In America the big ones get bigger and the little ones go out.” This is a statement that everyone should have a problem with. When “the big ones get bigger” in agriculture, you lose choice, variety and quality. When “the little ones run out”, you lose economic strength, farm-to-table and sustainability.

As farmers are forced into bankruptcy, their service providers, truckers, equipment dealers, packers, feed traders, etc. – literally the entire supply chain in their communities – are at risk. As economic conditions deteriorate, the burden on farming families has an impact on rural health. A 2016 study by the Centers for Disease Control showed that suicide rates among people working in agriculture are more than 50% higher than during the last agricultural crisis.

These alarming facts come as no surprise – they are a direct result of policy failure. The result of a policy designed to enrich companies at the expense of American farmers and ranchers. America has seen a long decline from local food to local markets towards an industrialized system that undermines family farms. The American family farm will not survive unless there is a major shift in this policy that allows farmers to earn fair prices for their products.

As a consumer, you can take important steps to support your local farmers.

• Tell your product manager that you want American-grown foods. Ask if you are unsure about confusing labels.

• Take a photo of products at your grocery store and post congratulations on local stocks for social media. Let your friends know if they support local or import.

• Buy farmers’ markets as often as you can

• Talk online or at community meetings. spread the word to support American-grown foods.

The loss of the American family farm is a disaster that we will all soon reap if we do not prevail now. There is power in numbers. Join hundreds of farmers and consumers to raise the alarm.

LAWTON “BUD” CHILES, TALLAHASSEE

Editor’s note: Chiles is the campaign manager of American Grown, owner of Jubilee Orchards, an organic blueberry farm in Tallahassee, and son of the late Lawton Chiles, a former Florida governor and U.S. senator.

