How would the views of Shelton and Waller as governors affect the Fed’s decisions?

There are two vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. President Donald Trump has mandated monetary policy experts Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller to be appointed, subject to approval by the U.S. Senate. The president chose Shelton and Waller because they advocate simpler monetary policies. How would the views of Shelton and Waller as governors affect the Fed’s decisions?

Here are some relevant facts: Since 2005, no governor has objected to a decision by the Federal Open Market Committee. There has been no FOMC meeting since 1993 where more than one governor has objected. Three governors have only contradicted twice at the same meeting since 1936.

These observations are often interpreted to mean that the governors always follow the chairman’s guidelines when determining monetary policy. Reading history, Shelton and Waller would have no influence on monetary policy and would go along with the majority.

But there is another possible interpretation. Suppose the chairman of the FOMC feared that a policy decision that disagreed with several governors would cause markets and the public to have serious doubts about his control over monetary policy. The chairman clearly wants to avoid this. As a result, each block of two governors – like Shelton and Waller – could have a tremendous impact on the direction of monetary policy by only threatening disagreements, which causes the chair to tailor policy decisions based on their views.

So now we have two possible theories about the lack of divergences between governors. After the first, the governors have no influence and therefore almost never disagree. According to the second, governor’s blocs can have a material impact simply because of the risk of dissenting votes. Which one is right?

Here’s an important piece of evidence to help us decide which of these two views more closely reflect reality. In 2013, a block of three governors (Elizabeth Duke, Jeremy Stein and Jerome Powell) worked together to urge Chairman Ben Bernanke to curb asset purchases initiated after the financial crisis. Bernanke summarizes his assessment of the situation in Chapter 23 of his paper “The courage to act” The chairman is untenable if I do not have the support of the board, “I told them.”

I would expect the current chairman, Powell, to act in the same way as Bernanke in the event of a threat of disagreement in 2013. The pressure on him would be even greater if other Federal Reserve Bank governors and presidents were to threaten Shelton and To join Waller. And I see no reason why monetary policy experts like Shelton and Waller would accept everything the chairman wants. Overall, I assume that Shelton and Waller’s preference for easy money would lead the Fed to lower interest rates, which would imply higher employment and faster inflation if confirmed.

NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA

Editor’s note: Kocherlakota is a columnist for the Bloomberg Opinion. He is a professor of economics at the University of Rochester and was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis from 2009 to 2015.

