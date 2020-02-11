advertisement

In order for Florida residents to trust and hold their government accountable, taxpayers should be entitled to an unabridged and open flow of information about public announcements in their communities.

The cornerstone of our constitutional democratic republic is the protection of the right of citizens to full and public attention when their elected officials discuss or make decisions that could affect taxpayers’ daily lives.

Florida TaxWatch is a non-partisan government surveillance and taxpayer research firm that focuses on promoting government accountability and transparency. Florida TaxWatch therefore supports the use of public notices in local newspapers to inform all citizens about meetings and votes. Unfortunately, the current legislative proposals would allow local government websites to be the only source for the publication of notices.

Overall, the change in the bill means that in most cases local newspapers are no longer required to house and distribute public announcements, so Floridians are less aware of current government issues.

As newspapers and their websites have a larger audience due to a wealth of information on a variety of topics, the fact that these media are no longer needed to house public announcements results in less written information being made available to people. An independent survey by Mason Dixon shows that the overwhelming majority of Florida citizens want greater access to information about public announcements, as 83 percent of respondents want local governments to publish public announcements in newspapers, and 68 percent said they did not would search on government websites.

In addition, the proposed legislation shifts the transmission of information to the public from an active to a passive stance. Newspapers reach their audience through deliberate delivery and also provide access for those who do not have an internet connection. A notice that is strictly available on government-run websites would remove the critical neutrality and independence of a newspaper or other third party. In fact, government agencies are likely to miss reporting deadlines, skip key information, or make changes to their websites electronically without public knowledge. If something runs in the newspaper, it is permanently printed and distributed to everyone so that they can refer to it at any time and check it again.

At Florida TaxWatch, we believe that transparency is extremely important when it comes to how states and municipalities deal with their citizens.

In order for residents to trust and hold their government accountable, taxpayers should be entitled to an unabridged and open flow of information about public announcements in their communities. Government websites should not require you to provide residents with important and up-to-date information. For this reason, Florida TaxWatch has promoted policies that extend the use and access to public announcement information by newspapers, their websites, and even emailing residents who have requested updated announcements.

Third-party verification by the newspapers gives Florida taxpayers better access to information about public announcements so they are always informed about their communities and how their hard-earned dollars are being used.

DOMINIC M. CALABRO AND PAT NEAL, TALLAHASSEE

Editor’s Note: Calabro is President and CEO of Florida TaxWatch. Former Senator Pat Neal is the chair of Florida TaxWatch and president of Neal Communities.

