An engineer driving a train should pay attention to all unprotected crossings and play the whistle, even if we want quiet areas.

Most people living in metropolitan areas are used to driving on heavily restricted streets with traffic lights, flashing warning lights and railway gates. Every driver is guided through the streets with traffic lights, signs, school traffic observers and safe level crossings. If you’ve never crossed railroad tracks without warning lights and gates, you may never know there is such a thing.

If you expect all intersections to be protected by gates and lights, you can easily drive through an intersection that doesn’t even have a stop sign. If the vegetation is not well pruned, it can look like an abandoned intersection. If there is a sign directly above the tracks with the name of the place you are looking for, your eyes will see it first and foremost and will stick to this sign. A sign can be used to guide you over opaque railroad tracks that no longer look like the usual RR crossings.

I grew up in vast expanses of the plain where you could easily see a train coming.

As a teenager, however, I went to the country to visit a school friend. I saw the crossed sign indicating that I was approaching tracks. There was no train in my line of sight.

What my youthful mind didn’t include was that the tracks approached the street at an acute angle. A fast moving train that was not in front of my face was on a fast track to hit my car, but I hadn’t seen the approaching train because it was out of my line of sight. Fortunately, the engineer was vigilant and whistled just in time so that I could safely stop. I sat at the crossroads with my heart racing, realizing how close I was to death.

I am afraid of going through level crossings and I take nothing for granted.

Signals can fail. Since the trains can run themselves, there may not even be train staff watching the tracks, and the trains are heavy and cannot stop at a dime. Some of us cross the tracks at least 10 times a week.

Kudos to the owners of Virgin Trains / Brightline for their efforts to make the deadliest railroad in the country safer in the future. If our country had prospered as it should have been, we would now have a monorail on the east coast. And we drivers wouldn’t spend as much time stopping at level crossings or reading about tragic deaths.

KAREN COODY COOPER, LAKE VALUE BEACH

