Florida pioneers didn’t just plant their flags and sit back. They worked hard to market Florida as a paradise for happiness seekers, sun seekers and family vacations. Without marketing, your projects would have failed quickly.

Chris Pawlak is proud to steer up and down the Hillsborough River in Tampa with his wide-brimmed hat Buccaneer Britt, the newest member of the Pirate Water Taxi fleet, and take visitors to activities along the Tampa Riverwalk. It employs more than 23.6 million congress visitors, sports fans and vacation families. They have also led to a significant expansion of the taxi fleet.

The tide of tourism is rising in Hillsborough County thanks to the dedicated work of Visit Tampa Bay and Visit Florida. As a result, Hillsborough County’s economy is booming with an unprecedented number of new restaurants, hotels and events – and the associated 53,000 jobs

Recently, the Florida House of Representatives spokesman Jos Oliva declared Visit Florida a waste of money, arguing that the success of Ponce de Leon, Henry Flagler, and Walt Disney demonstrated that Florida is such a natural tourist destination that it doesn’t market itself to visitors got to. “If you build it,” said Oliva, quoting the most famous line from the Field of Dreams movie, “he’ll come.”

Sincerely, Speaker Oliva is absolutely wrong.

Over the past decade, Visit Florida’s innovative and aggressive tourism marketing has accelerated the state’s recovery from the great recession and brought about a decade of tremendous growth. The $ 30 million investment that the spokesman downsized has massive economic impacts – nearly $ 86 billion, of which more than $ 6 billion a year in Hillsborough County.

Every marketing dollar brings a 2-for-1 return on tax revenue. Marketing the state through Visit Florida literally doubles our money. Working with Visit Florida in Europe and Canada, Visit Tampa Bay has generated hundreds of millions of state and local taxes, saving more than $ 800 a year to each local household.

The thousands of dollars visitors spend in the state every day ensure that more than 1.5 million Floridians and their families are in good financial standing. These workers buy food, gasoline and school supplies and create waves that reach every corner of our economy.

As Oliva notes, almost every county in Florida gathers income from tourism development. In rare cases, Visit Florida’s budget may be exceeded. However, the speaker’s implicit strategy of effectively pitting goals in Florida against national and international visitors would be a disaster. Visit Florida is the state’s target marketing organization and presents a unified message that overcomes the mess. The collaborative model offers invaluable support to all 67 counties. The result is higher employment, higher wage growth and a growing economic tide across the country.

International visitors are an important component of tourism. You stay longer and spend more than domestic travelers. But they also have a whole world of opportunities where they can spend their money. Internationally, a vacation in the Sunshine State is anything but a matter of course. To be successful, we have to stay in the head. The urge of the speaker to defeat Visit Florida takes us off the board as the competition gets tougher. Instead of further expanding the “field of dreams” of Florida tourism, the spokesman plowed it along with tens of thousands of jobs and billions of economic benefits.

We are already seeing the results of Florida regulatory interference in Visit Florida as visitor growth slows. The forced cut in Florida’s budget is cutting budgets, cutting staff, and stopping our message. When tourism subsides, the impact on hospitality workers is inevitably greatest – the people who keep the state’s economy running 24/7. Like Chris Pawlak, each of them feeds his family, pays his rent, and goes on his own vacation thanks to Visit Florida’s clever marketing.

The spokesman says Visit Florida funding is a waste of money. I think it’s an even bigger waste not to do that.

TROY M. MANTHEY, TAMPA

Editor’s note: Manthey is Chairman of Visit Tampa Bay and President and CEO of Yacht Starship and Prate Water Taxi.

