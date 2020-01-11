advertisement

“If I were to run FPL as a short-term thinker, I wouldn’t be doing my job effectively and our customers would pay a high price.”

As President and CEO of the largest electricity company in the country, I am often asked: What keeps you up to date at night?

The answer: short-term thinking.

At the beginning of 2020, it becomes clearer than ever that short-term thinking is prevalent and pervasive. We are all used to looking for quick and easy answers on our smartphones. Real solutions to real problems are almost never easy and can rarely be described in 30-second sound bits.

Providing nearly 11 million Floridians with clean, affordable 24/7 power requires us to plan and act with a long-term vision. Because the infrastructure in which we invest has served customers for decades.

Smart, long-term investments, however, are rarely quick and easy to make.

Take, for example, FPL’s decision almost 20 years ago to modernize our power plant fleet, demolish aging plants and replace them with highly efficient, clean energy centers.

At that time, short-term thinkers relentlessly attacked FPL, arguing that the old, inefficient facilities were paid in full and customers should not be forced to pay the bill for new power plants. The plants worked and did not violate environmental regulations. So why change?

Fortunately, these short-sighted arguments have not prevailed.

Fast forward to today and customers continue to benefit from state-of-the-art facilities that produce more electricity with significantly less fuel than the ones they replaced.

This didn’t happen by accident. Rather, it required long-term commitment and the unwavering belief that intelligent investments would bring enormous benefits to customers in the future.

This carefully calculated march continues to this day.

FPL is now making Florida the global market leader for solar energy by installing 30 million solar modules by 2030. We’ll be putting 10 more solar power plants into operation in 2020 alone and giving customers Tallahassee approval to participate in the country’s largest and most innovative solar program.

This also did not happen overnight. FPL started researching and building small solar projects in 1984, long before it was cool to be green! Back then, solar was not economically viable. However, by staying open and ready to listen and work with others, we bring unprecedented amounts of solar energy to our customers while keeping bills low.

FPL continues to build America’s strongest and smartest energy grid with a new focus on underground power lines in the neighborhood. While this will take decades, it is right for the resilience of our hurricane-stricken state.

Here’s the bottom line. Sometimes doing the right thing is not always easy. Sometimes it means making a decision from which you do not benefit directly in the short term, but which leads your children, your grandchildren and future generations to success. My parents, who grew up with very little during the Great Depression and experienced World War II, taught me this. They worked hard to give us opportunities they never had, and I think it is our responsibility to do the same.

ERIC SILAGY, JUNO BEACH

Editor’s Note: Silagy is President and CEO of Florida Power & Light Co.

