Young Americans have gone through the rituals of adulthood – quitting school, finding work, moving out on their own, getting married, having children – at a later and later age. Why should it be different to get a driver’s license?

The much-discussed teenage car breakdown in the United States appears to have ended a few years ago. But the less-discussed recovery I wrote about last year also seems to be over. Newly released data from the Federal Highway Administration shows that the percentage of American teenagers with licenses is far below the level of a few decades ago. In 1984, 47.8% of 16 year olds could drive legally in this country. In 2018, only 25.6%.

The simplest explanation for this trend, and in particular the fact that it is more pronounced in 16-year-olds than in 19-year-olds, is that it is much more difficult for a 16-year-old to get a license and drive one like it was formerly. Since the mid-1990s, states have introduced a variety of new restrictions on the time and date at which people under the age of 18 are allowed to drive, on the (apparently applicable) assumption that this is the number of accidents and the number of Would reduce traffic fatalities. Many countries have also cut funding for driver training significantly.

However, there are numerous signs that the acquisition of driving licenses is not only delayed. The proportion of licensed drivers in the population has increased with the age of the population. According to traffic researcher Michael Sivak, who sensitized this class more than anyone else, this was less likely for members of all ages under 45 to have a license in 2018 than in 1983. Among 25- to 29-year-olds, 85.7% had licenses in 2018 , compared to 95.6% in 1983. Americans were also more likely to have licenses in their 30s and 40s than in their 60s. Now they are less likely.

Cars and car owners don’t go away. This is not a nation of Uber takers and scooters, at least not yet, and even though transit passenger numbers are higher than in the 1960s to 1990s, they have decreased since 2014 and remain a minority. Those in the United States However, vehicle miles traveled per capita are far below the level of the mid-2000s and have recently increased again after a slight increase from 2014 to 2017.

In other words, we seem to have passed the peak of the automobile in the US, and teenagers noticed it.

Justin Fox, New York

Editor’s Note: Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist who does business. He was the editor-in-chief of Harvard Business Review and wrote for Time, Fortune and American Banker. He is the author of “The Myth of the Rational Market”.

