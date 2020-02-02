advertisement

The state loses about $ 600 million a year because online retailers don’t charge sales taxes.

I buy a lot of books.

For my own reading, I go to Barnes & Noble or Books-a-Million so I can have it right away. When I buy children’s books for my grandchildren, however, I browse online – not for the price, but for direct shipping.

advertisement

Another difference that is so natural that I don’t think about it anymore is sales tax. This shouldn’t be any different, since the Florida law requires the same tax in both cases, but no one downloads a tax form and sends the required payment to the Treasury Department.

Almost no one. The state loses about $ 600 million a year because online retailers don’t charge sales taxes.

However, this could change during this legislative period.

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) has put together an impressive array of legal support that shifts responsibility for consumer tax to seller. Instead of the honor system, which only a few people know that they have to tell the Revenuers if they are doing a “remote purchase”, the traders – in Florida or elsewhere – add the sales tax to their purchase prices and pass the money on to them regularly treasury.

This could all be done electronically, just as the small code reader at Publix scans each article and determines which are subject to VAT. The current law relates to mail order, which is reminiscent of visions of the Wells Fargo cart coming into town in “The Music Man”.

Legislation, Senate Bill 126 and House Bill 159, changes this to “distance selling”.

The first thing to overlook the idea is that it is not a tax increase. Nobody likes to pay a fee that they can skip now, and the idea of ​​giving the government more money may not fill your heart with joyful anticipation, but this is money already owed.

And it’s fair.

Local retailers – the “Brick and Mortar” stores, as the FRF calls them – pay local property taxes, hire local people, buy supplies and services from local companies, and help sponsor events in their hometown. When you see boarded up shop windows in the city center or hear the echo of your steps in a mall with huge, empty spaces, it’s mostly the result of online competitors taking their customers with them.

Trust me, we newspaper people know what it’s like.

For about 20 years, the FRF has been trying to get the state to charge remote salesmen with sales taxes. Legislators who fear being accused of raising taxes have found the idea easy to resist. Forget logic and fairness or even math – “I don’t want” is always a good argument when it comes to taxes.

At that meeting, the Sarasota-based retail association Senator Joe Gruters, chair of the Florida Republican Party, acted as a Senate sponsor for its bill. Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Perry, has 14 co-sponsors for his account. The bill has not yet entered into force, but Gruters received unanimous support for the Senate version in the Commerce Committee.

The FRF has also provided impressive business support to give the plan adequate conservative credibility. Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Florida TaxWatch are on board. A website called fairnessforflorida.com will also be set up to resolve the case.

“There is no reason why we should give foreign companies and non-governmental companies an advantage over our local companies,” said Gruters at a press conference called by the FRF last week.

No, that does not exist. However, there are many reasons to treat all sellers equally.

Jennifer Platt, vice president of the International Council of Shopping Centers, said: “A sale is a sale, whether it’s on Main Street or on the Internet.”

BILL COTTERELL, TALLAHASSEE

Editor’s Note: Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democratic Capitol reporter who writes a column called “Capital Curmudgeon” twice a week. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com.

advertisement