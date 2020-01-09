advertisement

A single seven-hectare project, the West Boynton Center, initiated the request, but the exemption would apply to the entire 21,000-hectare Ag reserve.

It was disappointing to read that the Palm Beach County Planning Department recommended approving a change in development restrictions on agricultural reserves to free self-storage facilities, and the Planning Commission agreed.

If the district commission agrees that reducing the size of the empty nests in the Ag reserve constitutes an “imperative” need for a place to store their leftovers, the exemption should go through easily. However, if you consider other county needs that are really essential, a more meaningful discussion about the future of the Ag Reserve can follow.

Some really imperative needs would be: affordable housing; locally grown products; Land uses such as agriculture that bind carbon; and self-sufficient communities, in which residential and business premises are close together, so that vehicle trips are minimized to a certain extent.

If district officials agree that countless charities offer free residual pickup to store their second-hand, second-hand markets for those who are unlikely to ever experience the risk of downsizing, they can discuss the big picture and speak to the authorities about the needs of all residents of the district.

If the County Commission took into account the effects of a blanket exemption to promote the storage of used goods across the Ag reservation rather than resale, they could even refuse to do so.

Timothy Hullihan, North Palm Beach

