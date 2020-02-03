advertisement

Instead of spending the taxpayers’ money of Florida on financing these new toll roads, do as much as many other populous states and nations and use our money for local transportation.

At the end of the 2019 legislature, Florida legislature passed a law that will create three new massive toll roads in the remains of rural parts of the peninsula. These roads were not part of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans, but were mainly supported by road builders and potential developers. The three streets, with a total length of 330 miles, have been overhauled for completion, even if existing routes need to be renovated. In fact, Florida’s current transportation infrastructure ranks 40th in the country in terms of overall effectiveness and overall health. Shouldn’t we focus on these needs?

One reason for these roads is support for the evacuation of cyclones, which makes little sense. Florida emergency management instructs the Floridians to seek shelter or move to a safe location in your own county. Traveling around during a hurricane is a bad idea.

What are the real costs of these toll roads? The existing Suncoast Parkway toll road is not being used enough to pay for itself. It is subsidized by Florida Turnpike users. It is a good bet that the proposed toll roads will have to be paid by drivers on other roads, ie taxpayers. The toll road toll itself will destroy approximately 52,000 acres of undeveloped land and will no doubt result in increased urban sprawl. Unrestricted spread is all the more likely since growth management has been removed by the abolition of the State Department for Community Affairs, which had previously added some guidelines to the development plans. More spread means more water consumption, less land to replenish water and additional pollution of our rivers, springs and remaining wetlands. With water finally recognized as a priority, these streets are an important step back on the path to a clean and abundant water supply.

In addition, small towns and life in small towns are compromised because either potential customers who create jobs, bypass local businesses, or these communities are changed forever and transformed into another mall that can be found “everywhere” in old Florida, replaced by a hot New Jersey.

The wildlife will undoubtedly suffer as the number of fatalities increases. Our endangered Florida panther and all species of native species are paying the price for these roads, which serve to fragment existing habitats and protected areas.

Why not, instead of spending our tax money on the financing of these roads, like many other populous states and nations have done and use our money for local transportation? High-speed trains are widespread in other parts of the world today, and as a long state, a train that runs parallel to existing interstates would reduce pollution, move people safely, and get people out of their cars.

It is hoped that the idea of ​​toll roads will be put aside and more sustainable, Florida-friendly efforts will be initiated. Once these roads are built, it will be too late.

PRESTON ROBERTSON, TALLAHASSEE

Editor’s Note: Robertson is President and CEO of the Florida Wildlife Federation.

