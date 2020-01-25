advertisement

The creation of marine protected areas (MPAs) has become a more popular management and protection strategy to address various anthropogenic risks and threats.

Nature’s treasure chests, coral reefs, surrounded by radiant majestic fish, succumb to the catastrophic effects of climate change. Oceans that are getting warmer and more acidic, whose temperature and pH have not yet been reached in over 100,000 years, threaten these precious jewels in the sea. In fact, at least half of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia died between 2016 and 2018.

In addition to the effects of global warming, coral reefs also suffer from overfishing, pollution, sediment drainage and other disturbances. After corals die from hurricanes, disease outbreaks and coral bleaching, invasive species such as seaweed, a type of macroalgae, invade and accumulate in the reef. If there is too much seaweed on the reef, it is difficult for young corals to survive. In order for the reef to recover, the coral relies on herbivorous fish such as parrot fish to track down the excess algae.

MPAs are often considered successful when the number of target fish increases, especially for fisheries management. However, a new study from 2019 shows that local management should also focus on conserving various fish populations and key species that feed on this alga to increase the coral reef’s resistance to disturbances.

The study, published in Conservation Letters, found that a wider range of herbivorous fish enables the ecosystem to function better. Because macroalgae produce different defense poisons and chemicals, different fish can consume different algae. The more niches there are to fill, the greater the diversity of species or the number of different species. Each fish eats a different type of kelp, creating an ecosystem that is more effective in reducing the threat of algal blooms that occur after disruption.

All over the world, this study showed that increased protection from MPAs significantly increased the local diversity of herbivorous fish and the increase in biomass (or the number of fish). It also examined which fish are most important in certain regions, including the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans. In the Atlantic, the parrotfish was found to be the most important macro algae browser. In the Pacific and Indian Oceans there were major differences in the importance and frequency of the different pasture contributions.

Stephanie Wear, a conservationist, said in an interview: “Coral reefs are transformed into algae reefs in places where few parrot fish live. We know that healthy parrotfish populations can be a good indicator that the reef is healthy. “

With the results and insights from this study, it is clear that action needs to be taken. First, coral reefs are and remain areas in marine protected areas. Coral reefs need to be protected as they are an indispensable home, refuge and food ground for many marine organisms. In addition, using data from this and other studies, MPAs can help protect certain important herbivorous species and preserve certain biodiversity in the ecosystem to improve its overall function.

Doug Rasher, a researcher at the Bigelow Laboratory whose study led to a similar result, wrote: “Scientists have long known that reefs are healthier when a large number or ‘high biomass’ of herbivorous fish graze on their surfaces. Having a diverse portfolio of these species of fish on the reef is just as important for grazing the reefs and being hospitable to baby corals. “

Given the rising surface temperatures of the oceans, ocean acidification and other threats, it is imperative that local management strategies work to make coral reefs as resistant to external threats as possible. The reefs can no longer afford to be damaged by overfishing, boating and poor water quality. Creating well-designed and managed MPAs that focus on increasing biodiversity will help restore healthy and resilient coral reef ecosystems. Without appropriate measures, these oceanic riches will not be able to withstand the impending fate of climate change.

COURTNEY GANTT, MIDDLEBURY, VT.

Editor’s Note: Gantt is a conservation biology student at Middlebury College.

