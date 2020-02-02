advertisement

You are concerned that your partner is cheating on you. So you’re sending out some non-slip underwear for a DNA test. Bad news: you could be committing a serious crime.

With the advent of social media and online dating, worry about your spouse’s loyalty is greater than ever. No matter how irrational it may seem, you cannot get rid of the feeling that you are getting dirty with someone else.

Well, there is a solution: “catch a scammer” services. However, they have their price – if you’re in the UK, a three-year sentence is a real option.

Several companies offer “infidelity tests” that ask people to secretly collect evidence that could contain body fluids (from dirty pants and sheets to used condoms).

For example, there is AffinityDNA – an East Sussex-based company that says its tests are “a powerful tool for those who want to know if fraud has occurred” and asks customers to “send out any suspicious sample of which They think she’s human. ” biological material ”.

For just £ 299, the company is testing a single sample to see if it contains male or female DNA (or a mixture of the two). However, there is one key word to remember in all of these scientific attempts: consent.

The AffinityDNA website explains:

If you or someone you have sampled live in the UK you need to know the legal implications of the Human Tissue Act (2004).

The Human Tissue Act makes collecting any kind of biological sample from another person without their unreserved consent a crime – which is punished with a prison sentence and / or a fine. Everyone who owns the sample must not only agree to the test, but also fully understand how their DNA is used and analyzed.

Therefore, similar companies operating in the U.S. and the Republic of Ireland refuse to process samples from the UK. For UK companies offering similar services, however, the consent requirement lies with the customer and not with the person whose DNA is being sent.

Another UK-based service, HomeDNADirect, previously advertised “testing without consent”. In the meantime, however, the website has been updated to refer to the Human Tissue Act.

For just $ 299, you can ship sperm stains, used condoms, kleenexes, blood stains, cigarette ends, and many other types of samples. However, they currently do not offer the service to people in the UK.

