What is your general attitude towards politicians?

They are all bastards

You are a necessary evil

They are all for themselves

They are all great

You can endure some … but not push!

Right!

Not correct!

–

You are after a few drinks, what is the right snack?

Most pubs

Some packets of cwips (the right way to say chips)

bag of chips

Chinese

Pizza

sandwich

Right!

Not correct!

–

If you are left alone in Dáil Éireann, what are you most likely to do?

Play jungle music at 4 a.m.

Walk around in your pajamas

Invite your friends to a big party

Start tearing the place apart

Get to work. After all, quiet time is precious time

Right!

Not correct!

–

Choose a Tánaiste …

Simon Coveney Theresa May Brexit

Father Jack

Your favorite bar man

Eamon Dunphy

Jürgen Klopp

Orla from Derry Girls

Pint baby

Right!

Not correct!

–

Which of these idioms would you really say on the campaign path …

I can’t have this debate because I’m still vaping from a supply of pints

Who am I kidding? I don’t even believe in God

All children are annoying and in need

I just go into politics to laugh … and the money

I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing and I can’t believe I haven’t made a tit out of myself yet

My concern is the Irish people, the whole people. Everyone is the same and I will work for everyone

Right!

Not correct!

–

As a Taoiseach, you get into trouble early on. What happened?

Drink when you should be working

Give someone another cheek

Just be a little crazy and have no respect for anyone

You get angry … quickly!

An accident you swear is not your fault

You would never get in trouble. You’re perfect

Right!

Not correct!

–

Which policy is most important to you as a Taoiseach?

Bertie Ahern

Improving our culture

Better education and schools

Safer roads

Better health care

They are all important

Right!

Not correct!

–

What would you promise if you took part in the general election? You know, a promise where you know you’re talking out of your ass.

A free beer for everyone

A free “work day free”, where you can take a day off whenever you feel like it

An additional hour for lunch that is paid

A tax on the rich that is redistributed to people who earn below a certain level of income

They would do everything legally and in compliance with the law. There are no “crazy” promises because politics is serious

Right!

Not correct!

–

After all, you are in an embarrassing situation for your political career. What happened?

Drink

anger

stubbornness

Your own awkward nature

That would never happen to you

Right!

Not correct!

–

