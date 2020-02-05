What is your general attitude towards politicians?
They are all bastards
You are a necessary evil
They are all for themselves
They are all great
You can endure some … but not push!
You are after a few drinks, what is the right snack?
Most pubs
Some packets of cwips (the right way to say chips)
bag of chips
Chinese
Pizza
sandwich
If you are left alone in Dáil Éireann, what are you most likely to do?
Play jungle music at 4 a.m.
Walk around in your pajamas
Invite your friends to a big party
Start tearing the place apart
Get to work. After all, quiet time is precious time
Choose a Tánaiste …
Simon Coveney Theresa May Brexit
Father Jack
Your favorite bar man
Eamon Dunphy
Jürgen Klopp
Orla from Derry Girls
Pint baby
Which of these idioms would you really say on the campaign path …
I can’t have this debate because I’m still vaping from a supply of pints
Who am I kidding? I don’t even believe in God
All children are annoying and in need
I just go into politics to laugh … and the money
I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing and I can’t believe I haven’t made a tit out of myself yet
My concern is the Irish people, the whole people. Everyone is the same and I will work for everyone
As a Taoiseach, you get into trouble early on. What happened?
Drink when you should be working
Give someone another cheek
Just be a little crazy and have no respect for anyone
You get angry … quickly!
An accident you swear is not your fault
You would never get in trouble. You’re perfect
Which policy is most important to you as a Taoiseach?
Bertie Ahern
Improving our culture
Better education and schools
Safer roads
Better health care
They are all important
What would you promise if you took part in the general election? You know, a promise where you know you’re talking out of your ass.
A free beer for everyone
A free “work day free”, where you can take a day off whenever you feel like it
An additional hour for lunch that is paid
A tax on the rich that is redistributed to people who earn below a certain level of income
They would do everything legally and in compliance with the law. There are no “crazy” promises because politics is serious
After all, you are in an embarrassing situation for your political career. What happened?
Drink
anger
stubbornness
Your own awkward nature
That would never happen to you
