advertisement

What is your general attitude towards politicians?

They are all bastards

You are a necessary evil

advertisement

They are all for themselves

They are all great

You can endure some … but not push!

Right!

Not correct!

You are after a few drinks, what is the right snack?

Most pubs

Some packets of cwips (the right way to say chips)

bag of chips

Chinese

Pizza

sandwich

Right!

Not correct!

If you are left alone in Dáil Éireann, what are you most likely to do?

Play jungle music at 4 a.m.

Walk around in your pajamas

Invite your friends to a big party

Start tearing the place apart

Get to work. After all, quiet time is precious time

Right!

Not correct!

Choose a Tánaiste …

Simon Coveney Theresa May Brexit

Father Jack

Your favorite bar man

Eamon Dunphy

Jürgen Klopp

Orla from Derry Girls

Pint baby

Right!

Not correct!

Which of these idioms would you really say on the campaign path …

I can’t have this debate because I’m still vaping from a supply of pints

Who am I kidding? I don’t even believe in God

All children are annoying and in need

I just go into politics to laugh … and the money

I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing and I can’t believe I haven’t made a tit out of myself yet

My concern is the Irish people, the whole people. Everyone is the same and I will work for everyone

Right!

Not correct!

As a Taoiseach, you get into trouble early on. What happened?

Drink when you should be working

Give someone another cheek

Just be a little crazy and have no respect for anyone

You get angry … quickly!

An accident you swear is not your fault

You would never get in trouble. You’re perfect

Right!

Not correct!

Which policy is most important to you as a Taoiseach?

Bertie Ahern

Improving our culture

Better education and schools

Safer roads

Better health care

They are all important

Right!

Not correct!

What would you promise if you took part in the general election? You know, a promise where you know you’re talking out of your ass.

A free beer for everyone

A free “work day free”, where you can take a day off whenever you feel like it

An additional hour for lunch that is paid

A tax on the rich that is redistributed to people who earn below a certain level of income

They would do everything legally and in compliance with the law. There are no “crazy” promises because politics is serious

Right!

Not correct!

After all, you are in an embarrassing situation for your political career. What happened?

Drink

anger

stubbornness

Your own awkward nature

That would never happen to you

Right!

Not correct!

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR