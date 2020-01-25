advertisement

OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says how he used party funds to pay for personal expenses is a domestic matter and he will not provide details.

The revelations that Scheer was using conservative donor money to pay for private school for his children emerged when he announced his decision to step down as chief in December.

Asked by reporters today for the first time since making that election, he said he has internal controls and balances on party spending and has nothing else to add.

Scheer also said that a report he commissioned that went wrong for the party in the 2019 federal election is not partially relevant now, as the bulk was for him.

Still, he says he intends to spend his next six months at work laying the groundwork to implement changes in party structure so the other leader may be well positioned to defeat the Liberals.

Scheer was meeting with conservative lawmakers and senators in Ottawa today to plan strategies for the return of the House of Commons on Monday.

