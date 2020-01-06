advertisement

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – One person was thrown out of a vehicle after a crash in Lackawanna County.

A car, an SUV and a jeep were involved in the wreck around 8 o’clock at the intersection of Moosic Lake Road and Marshwood Road in Jefferson Township.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital.

“The accident was pretty bad. The woman in the white car was ejected, she was actually on the other side of that golden Jeep, so that the golden Jeep almost ran over her, “said Olyphant firefighter Jerry Tully. “We had to open the doors because the vehicles had been crushed so badly that we had to remove the woman in the golden vehicle.”

Emergency services did not say how the crash happened, but say that slippery roads may have been a factor.

