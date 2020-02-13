A person was struck by a train in the early hours of the morning.

The incident occurred on the Midland main line and caused a delay in its northbound services.

It was on the line between Leicester and Loughborough stations, reports LeicestershireLive.

Services to Nottingham and Derby could not work.

The lines were reopened around 12:40 p.m., with service delays after that time as well.

Further details of the incident, including the exact location and severity of the injuries sustained, have not yet been released.

Leicestershire Live contacted the UK transport police for a statement.

Apologizing for the delays, East Midlands Railway added that people delayed more than 15 minutes could claim compensation.

This morning’s services are not expected to be affected as trains are currently operating on schedule.

Twitter users reacted to the news, with @CallumLtfc saying, “My heart goes to the driver, family and friends of the one who was hit with the emergency services.”

.