Arsenal’s former winger, Perry Groves, apologized that Socceroos star Mat Ryan had “a holocaust of a game” for Brighton against Sheffield United.

Groves made the controversial commentary on the radio on TalkSPORT’s The Warm Up live after Brighton 1-0 defeated the blades in the Premier League last weekend.

Angry listeners called to complain after Groves made the comment.

“I lost half of my family through the Holocaust and it really annoyed me when I heard him use these comments to describe a football game of all things,” said Joseph Reiselson [72].

“I called to complain immediately, and the talkSPORT man who spoke to me said that I’m not the only one who calls about his comments.”

Groves, 54, apologized. “I just want to sincerely apologize for my previous word abuse,” he said.

“I didn’t mean to insult anyone, and if I have insulted anyone, I am truly sorry and that’s from the heart.”

His first comments came after Ryan got through a difficult 90 minutes for the Seagulls at Amex Stadium.

Ryan fought for the hosts and was spared in the seventh minute when John Egan’s VAR goal for Sheffield was excluded due to a handball. The Australian international Ryan had completely missed a corner kick, so Egan shot the ball into the net from a short distance.

Repetitions, however, showed that the ball had touched Egan’s arm and the goal was overridden.

media_cameraRyan had a night to forget. media_cameraPerry Groves apologized for his comments.

In the 23rd minute, Oliver McBurnie hit Ryan on his near post and the goalkeeper did not seem to be sure if he should get out of the line.

Ryan’s blush was spared after another mistake led to another Sheffield goal, which was also excluded by VAR.

Socceroo made a routine mistake after a Sheffield free kick when Jack O’Connell ended the rebound, only that VAR ruled the offside blade defender.

It was a rare day off for the Australian, who has played all 18 Premier League games in Brighton this season and has conceded four times. The seagulls are currently in 13th place in the table, five points before the relegation zone.

Originally published as Socceroo and drawn into the “Holocaust” storm

