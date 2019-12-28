advertisement

David Perron converted an overtime break to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-4 to the Winnipeg Jets Friday night.

Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues, who won their seventh consecutive game. Justin Faulk and Alex Pietrangelo also scored, Jaden Schwartz earned three assists and Jordan Binnington stopped 25 kicks.

Kyle Connor scored twice for the Jets, who lost for the fifth time in seven games. Blake Wheeler and Gabriel Bourque also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.

The Blues took the lead 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3, but the Jets fought back to tie the game every time.

The Blues scored just 70 seconds into the game when Schwartz grabbed from the right corner and fed Faulk to the right ball for a one-shot low.

Bourque tied the game with 46 seconds left in the period. He charged his left arm and destroyed the long-range Mason Appleton home run.

Pietrangelo countered 5:30 into the second period deep into the offensive zone to block a sharp corner goal through Hellebuyck in the right post.

But Connor tied the game 2-2 about four minutes later, attacking from the right flank across the goal line.

Nikolaj Ehlers nearly scored with a cut to the back door, but he made an accidental save by saving himself. That mistake was shaken when Bozak scored a power play goal from the right-hand threshold with 3:52 left in the second period to put the Blues back.

Connor’s second goal tied the game at 3 just 3:12 into the third period. Mark Scheifele narrowly missed a powerful play getting up in the middle, and Connor followed with a slight attack.

Bozak scored again less than two minutes later – off a no-look pass from Robert Thomas – to recover the margin with a Blues goal.

But when Hellebuyck pulled in for a sixth striker, Wheeler tied the game at 4 with 1:14 left in the third period burying Ehlers’ pass from behind the net.

These Central Division rivals play again on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

