Perpetual Help returned after a defeat in the opening set on Monday to trim Emilio Aguinaldo College, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17, to get back on track and get the NCAA volleyball tournament leaders under control to keep sight in the Filoil Flying V Center.

Jhona Rosal scored 17 points, including two service aces, while substitute Dana Persa had 11 points, 12 points and six shots for Lady Altas, who rose to 6-2 and remained in third place, still had a solid chance to secure a top spot Two spots that would go very far in the playoffs. A final four format is required for the tournament format if no team overcomes the eliminations. This means that a place in the top two gives a double advantage over the opponents with a lower rank.

College of Saint Benilde, unbeaten for seven games, has a chance to change format and reach the semi-finals if it wins the last two games and makes the title series perfect. Defending champion Arellano, who is 6-1, will face Benilde next Friday

The Lady Altas had their rhythm when Perpetual only lost 55 points in the next three sets to finish the win with conviction. “Even with a poor overall performance, even if we were unpredictable, we still have the win,” said Perpetual Help coach Macky Cariño. “This will help us to further develop our morals. That was missing [in a defeat] against San Beda. “

The Lady Generals suffered their seventh loss in eight games.

Meanwhile, Louie Ramirez had 17 points, including two service aces, when two-man defending champion Perpetual took a win when he was 25-23, 29-27,

28-26 conquest of Emilio Aguinaldo.

Later, Jose Rizal University ended its season with a 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-13 win over Letran.

Dolly Verzosa had 16 points and 19 digs, while Sydney Niegos finished 14th with four wins against five losses.

The victory of the JRU gave defending champions Arellano University and Perpetual a free trip to the semi-finals.

The Dame Knights, who pulled 20 points from Chamberlaine Cuñada, fell to 3-4.

