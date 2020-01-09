advertisement

Perottet, Berejiklian on funding and access to those affected by bush fires

January 9, 2020. Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian speak to reporters in Sydney after announcing that the state government has faced an additional $ 1 billion in the face of a devastating and unprecedented fire crisis that has claimed lives, homes, and infrastructure for the management and restoration of bushfires. Mr. Perrottet said the state would work with the federal government to ensure that families and primary producers receive direct support. “However, today’s package focuses heavily on infrastructure investments, not only to repair the damage to assets but also to invest in the future, encouraging these economies in these regional communities to get them back on their feet as soon as possible.” Mr. Berejiklian says it is too early to say which communities are prioritized, but the fire risk is likely to have abated. “We have pooled all of the state and federal support services that are available to people,” said Berejiklian. “There are different categories and for some people it can be a bit challenging and confusing, but for this reason we have special family and community service employees who work with people, how they get support and how they can access it.” (AAP Video (Michael Wade)

