Lamical Perine ran for 138 yards and scored three interceptions when No. 9 struck quickly and never trailed in a 36-28 loss to No. 24 Virginia in the Orange Bowl Monday night in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kyle Trask passed for 305 yards and a touchdown score and also ran for a score for the Gators (11-2), who rushed for a season-high 244 yards and reached 11 wins for the first time since 2012.

Van Jefferson in Florida had six catches for 129 yards, and Perine added five catches for 43 yards.

Bryce Perkins threw for 323 yards and four career high touchdowns for the Cavaliers (9-5), who were playing in a six-year New Year’s game just three years after a 2-10 season.

Virginia’s Hasise Dubois caught 10 passes for 83 yards and two scores, and Terrell Jana had seven catches for 126 yards and a TD.

Perine lifted Florida to 7-0 just 40 seconds into the game with a strong 61-yard touchdown. However, after an interception by Nick Grant, Virginia responded with Perkins’ 34-yard pass to Jana on the next play to tie it.

The Gators second-half touchdown engine covered 75 yards in 13 appearances, capped by Perine’s 16 touchdown reception. The Cavaliers countered with a 14-play, 88-yard drive, scoring 14-14 in the first quarter of the second quarter with Dubois’ 9-yard TD catch.

Florida recovered 23-yard field goal Evan McPherson and extended it to 24-14 in Perine’s third score, a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:13 to play. Perine had 138 yards from scrimmage before halftime.

The teams exchanged five hits (three from Virginia) in the third quarter before McPherson’s 49-yard field goal gave the Gators a 27-14 lead with 13 seconds remaining.

Set by Tanner Cowley’s 52-yard reception in the final game of the third quarter, the Cavaliers pulled within 27-21 on Joe Reed’s 6-yard touchdown catch with 13:05 left.

After the Gators converted a dangerous fourth down on their territory, Tyrie Cleveland’s 30-yard catch and Perine’s 23-yard run preceded Trask’s 1-yard TD rush. That extended Florida’s lead to 33-21 with 9:33 May.

McPherson’s 42-yard field goal made it 36-21 with 2:32 to play.

Virginia closed the scoring when Dubois caught a 2-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds left. Florida regained the ensuing shot.

