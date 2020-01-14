advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Producers of TV series “Jeopardy!” Apologized for clue that plunged into political hot water involving Israeli control of the West Bank, claiming that an incorrect version of the series has been sent to TV channels.

Last Friday, a game asked participants to identify the location of famous churches. One clue was “Built in 300 AD, the Church of the Nativity.”

Candidate Katie Needle replied, “What is Palestine?” And host Alex Trebek said she was wrong. His opponent, Jack McGuire, replied “what is Israel?” And received $ 200.

advertisement

The show was immediately attacked on social media. The church in Bethlehem is located in the West Bank. Some countries recognize this as the State of Palestine while others, including the United States, do not recognize it.

The producers of “Jeopardy!”, In a statement posted on the show’s website Monday, said they realized the issue was problematic and replaced it with another. The result of the match was not affected.

However, due to what “Jeopardy!” Called human error, the uncorrected version of the prerecorded program was mistakenly sent to television stations.

“We regret the error and will make sure it does not happen again,” the series said in a statement.

advertisement