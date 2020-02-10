advertisement

Anyone who has traveled by plane more than a few times knows that flight delays and late arrivals are one of the most frustrating aspects of air travel. Passengers aboard a Boeing 747-436 from New York to London last weekend certainly did not have to worry about being late for their destination, because a perfect combination of weather conditions would take the flight over an hour earlier than planned to arrive.

Thanks to a fast jet stream from Storm Ciara, the jet was able to run much faster than normal. The plan reached speeds of up to 825 mph, and that was fast enough to break the record for the shortest subsonic flight from New York to London.

As BBC reports, the previous record for the fastest subsonic transatlantic flight was an impressive five hours and 13 minutes. The Boeing jet that made this weekend’s jet stream assisted trip hit just four hours and 56 minutes after takeoff. When it arrived in London, it was 80 minutes earlier than planned.

Driving a jet stream is not uncommon for a commercial jet and it can not only speed up a journey but also help a plane save fuel. However, riding a particularly strong jet stream can cause a bumpy ride for passengers, and British Airways, the operator of this particular flight, noted that it would not have used the jet stream if it were unsure of the safety of the aircraft.

“We always prioritize safety over speed records,” British Airways reportedly said in a statement: “Our well-trained pilots have made the best use of the conditions to get customers back to London well in advance.”

It was an extremely fast transatlantic flight, but it is not the fastest passenger air travel on the books. Supersonic planes have a competitive edge and the now retired Concorde made the journey in just two hours and 52 minutes. For the time being, however, the Boeing 747-436 will keep the record for the fastest subsonic journey.

