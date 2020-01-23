advertisement

Dormant bitch face, noun: “A facial expression that makes it look unwanted, as if a person is angry, annoyed or irritated”, if they really only relax.

I, and I am sure many others are suffering from this disease and have lost sight of the number of people who have told me that they thought I was miserable or mean when they first met me.

They quickly learned that this wasn’t the case when they met me, but poor Perdita – the ‘worst cat in the world’ – has no such luxury because her resting bitch face stays here and it suits her grumpy personality to one T.

Perdita, a four-year-old short-haired domestic cat, was rescued by Mitchell County Animal Rescue in Spruce Pine, North Carolina on Christmas Eve after her previous owner died.

When she first arrived at the shelter, her office manager Brittany Taylor told ABC News she was “pretty cute”. However, it didn’t take long for her to show her true face.

The next day she was a grumble. We thought something hurt her, but it turns out she’s just an idiot.

She pretends to want you to stroke her and love her. As soon as you pick it up, it starts to growl. It will hit you. It is just terrible.

In an attempt to get them out of their care and lure potential adoptive families, the shelter workers tried to do a “really nice” photo shoot for the cat – to no avail.

The only face she can make is her grumpy face. It’s like the definition of a grinch.

With a Mitchell County Animal Rescue Facebook post describing their likes and dislikes, however, not all is lost. Pet Cemetery; Fear of jumping (“their specialty”); and to be queen of her residence.

Oh, and “staring into your soul until you feel like you’re never happy again”. Intense, isn’t it? Also, let’s not forget Perdita’s aversions, which include pink, kittens (apparently they’re too hip), dogs, kids, Disney movies, Christmas, and hugs.

Without a doubt, the most important part of the post, whoever, was the place where the shelter said that she was looking for her forever now, along with the disclaimer: “She is single and willing to be socially awkward with a socially awkward person who understands personal space. “

Taylor believes Perdita is a great pet for owners who “want to laugh well every now and then” and adds, “She’ll definitely make you laugh. For a minute she wants you and for a minute she’s over it.”

It sounds like the dream pet, if I’m honest with you. If you think Perdita is the cat for you, visit the shelter’s website and fill out the application form here.

