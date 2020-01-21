advertisement

Pep Guardiola believes that the League Cup should be avoided in favor of English football. The Manchester City manager said the teams were currently overwhelmed by the hectic schedule and referred to the recent injuries to Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford as evidence that the relentless workload in the winter months of the season is more than the players can physically endure ,

Guardiola won the league cup in two of his three full seasons in City and his team led Manchester United 3-1 after the first leg of this year’s semi-final. However, he believes that competition does more harm than good.

“Eliminating contests, eliminating this contest,” he said when asked how to reduce game congestion during the festive season. “So fewer games, fewer competitions, fewer teams, more quality, less quantity. People can live without football for a while. It is too much.

“Start the season later after summer. We have had one game a week for a long time and after that we have two or three in a week. In February it is a week [PLAY], a week [PLAY], two weeks off. We have two games in two weeks, after that we have 72 games in a week. It’s a little strange. “

Guardiola believes that the national team is currently suffering from the punitive calendar. “With this number of games, the players fail. I am not suprised. I’m so sorry for Kane and Rashford. [The authorities] should think about it, but all managers have complained about it and they don’t care. Always two or three days. The players suffer.

“You want to do it well. The clubs are under great pressure to win or qualify for the Champions League. The body says stop it is enough. “

Guardiola also defended Raheem Sterling, who has a relatively dry patch in front of the goal after a productive start to the season. “He played over 3,000 minutes,” he said. “His standards are still very similar. Maybe he hasn’t scored in the last few games, but there is no doubt. “

Guardiola’s team will travel to Sheffield United on Tuesday evening to assert themselves against league leaders Liverpool before competing against Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday – a game in which City Aymeric would like to welcome Laporte after a long-term knee injury.

– Guardian

