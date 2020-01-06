advertisement

Pep Guardiola said he would rather live or play golf in the Maldives than head Manchester United, even if that was the only job offered.

When asked if he would ever take over the city’s tough rivals, Guardiola said, “After training the city, I will never train them. I would not train [Real] Madrid [after Barcelona]. I would be in the Maldives if I had no offers. Maybe not in the Maldives because there are no golf courses. “

City lost the league game against United 1-2 at home in December, but Ole Gunnar Solskjær demanded adequate protection for his team before today’s game. “We got past the press last time, and given the number of fouls, I don’t think there were too many,” said Solskjær before speaking generally. “It’s a big deal, and sometimes I look at the referees and our games, and even if they are just minor fouls, there have been teams that stopped us from doing these minor fouls – which kept us from doing as well we are when we attack. “

Fernandinho seemed to spoil almost half of Daniel James’ face to stop the game in the first half, but the Brazilian didn’t even take a free kick. Solskjær was reminded of this. “There have been a couple of fouls on Dan James and it’s better if I don’t talk about it,” he said. “But the referees have to look at the players at his pace. Even if you just shoot the ball past you and stay on the course, this is of course a yellow card. “

Guardiola denied his team to commit tactical fouls as a strategy. “I never talked about tactical fouls in one session. Sometimes it happens because they are so fast, ”he said. “Sometimes when you lose the ball, you’re late and you’re fouling.”

Guardiola was reminded that his former assistant Mikel Arteta was shown in a documentary instructing David Silva, Ilkay Gündogan and Kevin De Bruyne to disrupt the “transition.”

“You have to go to London and ask him,” said Guardiola of Arteta, the Arsenal manager. “We [often] have 62 percent of the ball. You cannot make fouls when you have the ball. , , Sometimes you make a foul and it’s a yellow card and when he thinks we deserve it. “

Before today’s game, Ole Gunnar Solskjær provided an interesting glimpse into the status of Manchester United. “We are still one of the largest clubs in the world, but we know it will take some time,” said the manager.

If this raises the question of how soon, more than a year after Solskjær took office, the short-term mission will be clearer: to reach the end of this season, which is still in the job.

Do this and the reconstruction of Solskjær, which started promisingly last summer with the recruitment of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, can continue in a second summer window. End it with at least three other important signings and the Norwegian will have recruited more than half a team since he took over and the team will really be his.

Solskjær is still patient, and winning the Carabao Cup in a full first season would make his position almost cast iron for the next season.

Despite the 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola in December, United in City has set up an opponent, Solskjær, as a benchmark.

“I have to say that he [here] had a big impact and since he took over Barcelona [2008] I have admired Pep’s teams,” he said. “But I have to say I worked under the most influential [Alex Ferguson]. You see one of the best managers of all time [in Guardiola] and you can see where he got his wisdom from. I had the pleasure of Johan Cruyff that day to speak and meet when Jordi [his son] was here and you can see certain similarities.

“I admired Pep’s team. They have raised the bar so much since Pep came in. We have to strive for the standards that he and his team have set.”

hero status

Solskjær is unlikely to face the same problem as the Scotsman, although David Moyes most recently expressed it as United’s coach.

The reason is twofold. The first is Solskjær’s hero status with United since his active time. The second time Moyes spoke as the defending champion’s manager and accepted United’s decline five years later – which gives Solskjær more time than he could possibly be.

The 46-year-old also has none of the built-in defeatism that plagued Moyes. Its natural nature is optimistic. “We have to work for this club,” said Solskjær, “that we have to rebuild United.” “What we have to aim for. That is what we are there for – to take on the challenges we are faced with. We were down [before] and keep coming back. “

Guardiola agrees that it won’t be long before Solskjær’s team are real candidates for the grand prize again. “I have incredible respect for this club – sooner or later they’ll be back and fighting for the Premier League,” he said. “During this time they are fighting – [but] there is no team that wins and wins.”

United’s inconsistency is consistent. The last game in the league was a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal after two wins. Guardiola believes that the encouragement for the Solskjær project can even be found in the defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

“He starts seeing what he wanted from his team,” said Guardiola. “It’s my feeling when I see his teams. The last game against Arsenal: you lost, but we can clearly see what he wants. It wasn’t easy to deal with a team and take on a big club that always craves to be champions in all competitions, but every manager takes time and I feel that United is starting to play the way he does it will. “

Guardiola realized that Solskjærs United was most dangerous when James, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial used the speed skillfully, as was the case when City lost to them last month. “How fast they are,” said Guardiola. “How they run away in a counterattack. How firm, how aggressive. We allowed a couple of counterattacks and they’ll be in the box in just two or three seconds. “

Guardiola also had kind words for Solskjaer, who was forced to defend Robin van Persie’s claim last week that he shouldn’t have smiled after losing to Arsenal. “Every manager is before the press conference, before the players as they are,” he said. “Ole is who he is. If he wants to smile, it’s perfect. if he wants to lead the team like this, why should he change?

“Some are more expressive, others are calm, others call more on the line of contact, others sit. Who is the better The guy who won last weekend is the best manager. If you react like that, it’s perfect, that’s how it is. That’s all. “- Guardian

