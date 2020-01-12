advertisement

Pep Guardiola has said he feels sorry for Ernesto Valverde and hopes that Barcelona will resolve their managerial situation immediately after a weekend of frantic speculation.

The Spanish champions have made an approach to Xavi to take over as manager, but have reportedly been rejected by the former midfielder for now at least.

Valverde remains at the top, though his future still looks uncertain, and Guardiola has said the 55-year-old deserves better treatment from his club.

“Coaches are always judged by the results, whatever we do. Barcelona is a special place, where winning the league is not enough. I’m so sorry for Ernesto Valverde, he doesn’t deserve that. We hope that the situation is resolved soon, as a member of this club. This is all.”

Source | sport

Valverde will oversee first-team training Monday morning at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

The players have had the weekend after losing to the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday, but will report for training at 11am CET.

