Pep Guardiola believes Everton, under the direction of Carlo Ancelotti, is doomed to success.

The Premier League champion welcomes Ancelotti’s new team at Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Day.

The appointment of the highly decorated Italian in December was a big coup for the Merseysiders and Guardiola expecting his experience to be of importance to the team.

Guardiola said: “Carlo is one of the smartest guys. He is always able, the team doesn’t care to get them up and running. They have had good results in the last two games, so it is a difficult test for us.

“I think it is incredible news for English football that he is back and I think he can do an incredible job there.”

When asked if he thought Ancelotti would succeed, Guardiola said, “I’m pretty sure yes.”

Guardiola, however, contradicted Ancelotti’s description of “genius”.

“I am not,” said the Spaniard at his pre-game press conference.

Everton’s visit is City’s third game in six days after last Friday’s defeat at Wolves and defeat Sheffield United on Sunday.

Guardiola has already expressed dissatisfaction with the proximity of the games and feels that his players are in danger of being injured.

He said: “We are thinking about it. We have five games in 12 days, so it is pretty similar for the other teams, but they still have a day or two to recover during that time.

“Yes, we’re taking a risk. It was the same last game. We played 80 minutes 10 against 11 in a difficult test against the wolves and two days later we came back to play again. It’s a risk, but you have to take it. “

City’s defending title this season has been disappointing, and they are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool after playing one more game.

The champion has painfully missed central defender Aymeric Laporte, who has been absent since a knee injury in August.

Guardiola hopes that the Frenchman will be back in action at the beginning of the new year.

He said: “He is better. He trains alone on the court. It is the last part (of his recovery). I think I can come back and train with us in a week or maybe 10 days. “

John Stones and David Silva face Everton again after an injury.

Guardiola said: “I miss all players who are injured. I like to have the whole team at my disposal and train with us. I don’t like it when players get hurt. “

