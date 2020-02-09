advertisement

Pep Guardiola insisted that his contract in Manchester City would have no impact on possible off-season contracts.

Guardiola has announced that it will keep its contract with the Premier League giant, which runs until 2021. That would put him in a fifth season at City.

Guardiola believes, however, that City needs to get stronger at the end of the season and that its future will have no impact on possible arrivals.

advertisement

“That’s not just why they’re coming here because I’m here. I would say we were in contact with others who didn’t come when I was here,” he told British newspapers.

“I think the club is big enough and good enough to be attractive to players who want to play the way we do, or they watch TV and see us and we played against them.

Read: Man City reveals that Raheem Sterling has thigh damage

“They will still want to come for economic reasons or because they only want to play for City. I think Man City is not a bad solution for the players.”

City is 22 points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of West Ham on Sunday but is alive in the Champions League and FA Cup as well as in the EFL Cup final.

Guardiola remains focused on this season, despite hinting at multiple arrivals before 2020-21.

“I have an idea, but I’m not ready to think about it while the season is still going on,” he said.

“We have to do something because David Silva is leaving and in some positions we have to strengthen, but I don’t know how many or how much because the market is always difficult and it is still two or three months away.

“A lot can change during this time. Look at Vincent Kompany last season. He hardly played for injuries most of the season, then he came for the past few months and looked like the best defender in the world, so everything. ” can still happen.

“We still have a lot to struggle with, even if we’re too far behind in the league.”

“We’ll be in the final in a few weeks, we have the FA Cup, there is second place to qualify for the Champions League next season and two big games against Real Madrid.”

advertisement