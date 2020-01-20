advertisement

Pep Guardiola admits that Liverpool is “exceptional”, but he focuses more on improving Manchester City than how it is against the runaway Premier League leader.

City has won the title under Guardiola in the last two seasons and is now 16 points behind Liverpool, who has a game in hand.

Jürgen Klopp’s team lost only two points in the top division, but City Manager Guardiola would rather focus on how the defending champion can improve his game.

“We are open to what we are as a team, we accept,” he said at a press conference before taking on Sheffield United on Tuesday.

“We cannot deny it – the Liverpool team is exceptional in terms of football and results.

“But I live almost 24 hours a day, thinking about my team, what we are, what we do, what we can do better. I’m not too distracted by other teams in other leagues, or in this case by Liverpool.” “

City has scored more league goals this season than any other team in the league, but has also conceded more goals than Sheffield United and last Saturday’s opponent Crystal Palace, who scored a 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium.

“We have conceded only a few goals, but the opponents are scoring from few chances,” said Guardiola. “It is difficult to solve. We have to improve in this area.

“We scored, I don’t know how many goals there are more than Liverpool [12]. So our way is good. I don’t have any statistics here, but I don’t think we gave more chances in a game.” In a few cases, we admit goals that we should not achieve and drop points.

“They start in Tottenham’s first game, they shoot twice in the half and score two goals. Norwich shoots three times and three goals.”

“When that happens, it is difficult to fight against this Liverpool. We have to improve in this area.”

Guardiola revealed that John Stones and Benjamin Mendy had suffered beatings after the weekend draw, although he wasn’t yet sure if the problems would stop them against the blades.

The Spaniard found criticism of Stones hard after the Palace game, in which he apparently fought Wilfried Zaha.

“It was unfair, yes,” he said. “We are there, I am there. Ups and downs in my career, the football manager always has to be strong. We know his quality.”

-‘I am learning to see from Sheffield United’-

Pep Guardiola was not surprised at Sheffield United’s success in the Premier League this season when the Manchester City manager announced that he was learning from watching Chris Wilder’s team.

It is seventh in the Premier League – just six points less than in the Champions League – in its first season in the top division.

An expansive football brand has given Wilder many admirers, and Guardiola admits that he belongs to them.

The city visits Sheffield United on Tuesday after a 2-0 home win last month.

“I’m incredibly impressed,” Guardiola said at a pre-game press conference. “If people say you can do better to see different games, different teams, different managers, then this is the right thing to do.

“I have never seen some movements they make. That is why they are in the position they are in.

“We saw it here [at Etihad Stadium], we suffered here a few weeks ago. I’m really impressed. I honestly admire them. I admire how they play and what they do.”

“It’s the same manager and a high percentage of the same players from the first division, the championship, now the Premier League, who are at the top of the league there.

“I like it. As a manager, you see some teams so you can improve – that’s one thing.”

