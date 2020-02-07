advertisement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed rumors that Lionel Messi may decide to leave Barcelona and join him at Etihad Stadium.

Messi’s future has made headlines this week after he hit back at sports director Eric Abidal following criticism from the Frenchman of Barcelona.

Athletic and ESPN are just two of the exits that have reported Manchester City could move for Messi, and Guardiola was asked about speculation at his press conference on Friday.

“Messi is a player for Barcelona. He will stay there. That’s my wish. I’m not going to talk about players at another club. I think he’ll end his career there. “

Messi’s current Barcelona contract lasts until 2021, though it has been reported that the deal includes an escape clause that allows him to leave for free at the end of each season for a non-European club.

