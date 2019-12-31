advertisement

People who will receive support for home care in the future will have to bear part of the cost themselves, as new reform proposals for the sector are to be presented to the cabinet in January.

The Minister of State for the Elderly, Jim Daly, suggested that the co-payment would be based on the person’s income and not on the person’s assets.

advertisement

Home support services are currently provided free of charge, whereas home care under the Fair Deal nursing home system obliges individuals to contribute to the costs.

The Ministry of Health had considered introducing a fee collection system for home care. However, it has now been confirmed that a co-payment system for individuals using such services will be part of major sectoral reforms recommended by Mr Daly’s cabinet.

He said that if the government accepts its recommendations for future funding and regulation of home care services, the Ministry of Health will work on the exact funding model next year.

As an example, he suggested that a 10 percent co-payment could fund an additional two million hours of domestic help across the country, which would make a major contribution to meeting unmet needs.

The cost of home care can vary depending on the number of hours required, the needs of the person concerned and the number of employees involved.

waiting list

The Health Service Executive announced earlier this year that around 7,300 people were waiting for home help.

Mr Daly said at a conference in October that he was ashamed of being on the waiting list for the hours of domestic help.

The HSE announced in December that an additional 230,000 homecare hours should be provided in 2020 beyond the target level of 2019.

Home support services for the elderly are funded by the HSE and provided by persons directly employed by the health authority or by voluntary and private providers who have agreements with them to provide these services.

Over EUR 445 million was provided by HSE in 2019 to fund 17.9 million hours of home support for 53,000 people this year.

In June last year, HSE boss Paul Reid informed his board that the demand for home support could not be met from existing funds. Mr Daly pointed out that any new co-payment system approved by the cabinet would enter into force in 2021 and would require new legislation.

In January, Mr. Daly is expected to inform the cabinet that the goal of his proposed reforms is to improve the service delivery model and to develop legislation to finance and regulate these services. It seeks fair access to services based on needs assessment that works consistently and fairly across the country.

As part of the proposed reforms, a new central office will be set up to manage home support requests, similar to the centralized Fair Deal nursing home facility.

Care packages are approved based on a standardized assessment of care needs using a single assessment tool selected by the HSE.

New care bands are set up based on the needs of each applicant, and a budget ceiling for the provision / purchase of services is set for each care band.

The new reforms also propose that home care providers be licensed in both the public and private sectors.

advertisement