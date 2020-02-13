Most of us would probably think that $ 200,000 a year salary is more than enough to live a comfortable, if not luxurious, life.

However, this is not the case with dozens of high-income Australians who still do not consider themselves particularly rich, even though they earn far more than their compatriots.

According to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the average weekly income for Australian adults working full-time is $ 1634 – a figure that equates to $ 84,968 a year.

However, it turns out that many of those who do more than double still don’t believe they are doing all that well.

Every two years, news.com.au conducts a cost of living survey to find out our readers’ biggest concerns about household money. The results of the latest survey are available, and in response news.com.au has launched the Money Project, which highlights the biggest money challenges for Australian households and provides practical help on how to get your finances in shape for 2020.

The survey provided some fascinating insights into our money – and how we feel about it.

It was found that the number of female respondents with salaries of more than $ 100,000 rose from 16 percent in 2017 to 20 percent in 2019 – although the number of male respondents with salaries over $ 100,000 also rose from 37 Percent in 2017 rose to 41 percent in 2019.

As part of the survey, respondents were asked whether they felt on “Struggle Street”, “Barely Coping”, “Doing OK” or “Easy Street”, depending on how they were doing financially.

It showed that 29 percent of those identified as living on Easy Street had a salary between $ 100,001 and $ 150,000, while 15 percent ranged from $ 150,001 to $ 200,000 and 16 percent earned more than $ 200,000.

Those on Easy Street are now 58 percent more likely to be debt free – but more than two-thirds of people in this category believe they need more than $ 1 million to retire.

As many as 52 percent of those earning between $ 150,000 and $ 200,000 said they felt “frustrated” with the rising cost of living in Australia, while 14 percent were “angry” with the situation, compared to 49 percent of respondents with over $ 200,000 in income “frustrated” by rising costs and 12 percent who were “angry”.

And even higher income groups said they needed more money to “feel good”. Half of those who earn more than $ 200,000 a year believe that they need an additional $ 400 a week to “feel good”.

More than a fifth of those who earn more than $ 200,000 believe that they need an additional $ 10,000 a week to be “wealthy”, while another fifth believe that they earn $ 20,000 or more each Week to achieve this.

Interestingly, the lower the salary, the less likely the respondent felt to be wealthy. 69 percent of those earning less than $ 45,000 a year said they would only need $ 2000 more a week to be wealthy.

It was a feeling that many respondents confirmed in their own words when readers were asked to briefly explain why they classified themselves as “Struggle Street”, “Barely Coping”, “Doing OK” or “Easy Street” had.

A respondent from Easy Street, who has a combined household income of more than $ 350,000 a year, said he has similar money pressure to most other Australians.

“When I sit down and check my expenses, I’m shocked to see how much I would spend on what I think is essential for a good life (nice decent car, decent place of residence, good food, occasional vacation, electricity, gasoline) ) etc.) “, the respondent announced.

“Most people would think we would roll in cash with a household income of around $ 350,000, but that’s not really true – of course I still have it easy, apart from a nice car and a nice property, we don’t spend on a lot of other things, even on such income

“I don’t have the financial freedom to help my family as much as I want, and you’d think we should save $ 250,000 a year – but that’s almost half the price, where does it all go?”

Another in the same category said that their household was “doing well” – but that the “hardest part is getting a house – that’s very, very difficult.”

So why is there such an obvious discrepancy between people’s actual income and their perception of wealth?

According to clinical psychologist and director of Armchair Psychology, associate professor Amanda Gordon, expectations and comparisons are important.

“I think there is an element of people trying to keep up with others that can be problematic because they may not know what the other person deserves and simply assume that they should have what they want have, “she said.

“There have been some interesting studies on the perception of poverty and prosperity and the impact on general happiness. It’s not about how rich or poor you are, but how you feel about others – if you think you are as rich as everyone else on your street, you will be happy. “

She said there are a number of ways to change this negative attitude and change your expectations, including donating a percentage of your income to charity that will help you consider yourself “happy” and “honest” by comparison his. about how you want to live your life and values ​​instead of focusing on what you don’t have.

Stefan Angelini of Angel Advisory & Work, the financial planning business, told news.com.au that it is a “common misconception” that wealth is related to the amount of money you earn.

“Wealth depends on the time you have to do to do what you want,” he said.

“If you make $ 300,000 a year ($ 185,000 after tax), you usually buy nicer items and take on more debt for bigger houses and nicer cars, so you have to keep earning more and working harder to do these things pay.

“If you are able to keep debt down and replace your salary with investment income (as opposed to workload), you can free yourself, travel, and spend time doing the things you enjoy instead of just working to pay bills. “