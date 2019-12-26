advertisement

Most shops in downtown Dublin were closed for a little over 36 hours this week, but the brief shopping drought had troubled some people so that they were ready to get out of bed on Christmas Night queue up in front of retailers before dawn.

The first of the sales blocks on St. Stephen’s Day was Next, and when it opened its doors at 6 a.m., dozens of people were already waiting in line.

Within an hour, the city center was largely populated by people wearing giant red Next bags, adorned with the legend It’s On, waiting for other businesses to join the frenzy.

Most other retailers have chosen to pause their employees and customers by delaying the start of their winter sales until 9:00 a.m.

“When the doors opened, I thought there were around 100 people in the queue,” a Next employee told The Irish Times.

“The guard told me that there were people in the queue outside before 3am, and some of them were a little nervous when we got to work thinking they were going to queue,” he said.

Shoppers on the way to the Arnotts sale, which started on Thursday morning. Photo: Michael Chester

“I’ve never seen it like this before. It’s a premiere for me,” he added before returning to the job, which tried to tidy up the mountains of clothes that bargain hunters valued and then discarded.

Nicoleta Lucaci, originally from Romania but living in Dublin 1, was one of these buyers.

“I have two children and Next has very good clothes and the value is good on sale,” she said.

It was not yet seven in the morning and she had already bought a large bag full of clothes for her 10- and 3-year-old children who slept at home, and she looked casually through the adult corridors to see if she had something for her could buy myself.

“I’m finished here around 7:30 a.m. and then go home. I’m actually finished, I’m just waiting for my friend who is upstairs,” she said.

A loud beep interrupted her words as she spoke. For hours, the beep of the next security scanner was the only sound on Henry Street. An unfortunate security guard was accused of rummaging in pockets, checking receipts, and removing faulty labels.

Sisters Tammy and Danielle from Dublin 1 had been shopping just after six and stood on Henry Street wondering what to do next.

Tammy bought clothes for her Florida vacation later this week while Danielle was shopping before going to Tenerife.

“Winter sales are great for summer clothes,” said Tammy. “And we both have small children, so it’s not like we drank too late or something.”

She said it was planned to wait until JD Sports opened and then meet Zara before going home. “It’s not really like some of the sales started before Christmas while everyone else was staring online on Christmas Day,” she told the Irish Times.

Deirdre Casey Hanly and her son Craig came first before Brown Thomas. They had come into town from Straffan. Surprisingly, it was perhaps the boy – in his senior year – the hottest buyer of the couple.

“Last year I was also the number one. I was there for four and a half hours, but it was worth it, this sale is ridiculous.

He kept an eye on a Balenciaga roll-up sweater, which is normally sold for just under 1,000 euros. For a sweater.

He had done his homework carefully and was in the store on December 20 and 24 to try on the clothes he wanted and to plan his route before the big day.

He said he was going to spend money he got for Christmas and had a remaining balance from last year. He had a budget of 1,500 euros.

“It is very difficult to save,” said his mother. “It’s a fun thing for him and he lived for sale, it’s the high point of his Christmas party. I am here to support him. I am a very sensible buyer myself and would not make it labels, although I could buy a backpack if I saw one. “

Emma Carey was in the same line. She comes from Mayo, but lives in Dublin and buys in the capital every two years.

“I do it more for fun than anything else and in the years I come in I tend to be at the top of the list.”

She was in the clothing market and, like Craig in front of her, had done her homework, although she might not have been so conscientious. “I came in before Christmas and took a quick look at it. I was online, so I have a good idea of ​​what I want.”

She said she expected to spend “maybe four or five hundred euros” and would be ready by 10am and dust off. “I usually finish in 10 minutes, but then I buy a wallet or a bag, but if it’s clothes like now, it’s a different story.”

Glasndevin’s Lyndsey Carroll had a very specific purchase in mind. “When I shop in sales it is usually for my children. In the past, I was at the top of the queue at the next sale and did all the shopping. I will be home at 8 a.m. But this year I’m buying for myself, ”she said.

“I have a New Year’s Eve wedding and refuse to pay the full price for the dress I want. There is nothing worse than buying something for € 400 and then seeing it on sale for € 80. That saves bit of money and a little bit crazy, ”she says.

She said the dress she wanted was from Rixo and was for sale at full price for € 360. “I don’t know if it’s for sale, so I play. I would be happy to get it for half the price.”

Just before 9 a.m., the speakers were playing in front of the BTs Magic Moments, and the chaos had grown to a few hundred. Craig Hanly and his mother were still on pole and looked focused.

There was also a line in front of Marks & Spencer and a handful of people were waiting for the doors of the river island to open.

About a hundred people were standing back across the river from Arnotts’ doors when the doors opened at 9:00 in the morning. It was a moment before the crowd reached the shop. It was almost as if they were wondering together what they were doing there.

Many people quickly made their way to the bags and snakes that had quickly formed in the shoe department.

Elsewhere, the sellers talked to each other, looking for ways to keep themselves busy while waiting for many more people to come through the doors to look for bargains.

They came when they seemed to be happily dressed in the morning to take their place on the treadmill of rampant consumption after the short Christmas break.

