When the Ring Video Doorbell 2 dropped to $ 129 during Amazon’s huge Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales, it was a bestseller among our readers. In fact, thousands of you took part in the promotion and scored a Ring Doorbell 2 for the lowest price ever. If you’ve missed that deal or are looking for a great gift for someone, you’ll be happy to hear that Amazon is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for even less money! The certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 is now available for just $ 119, and it is a no-brainer for that price. Or, if you’re looking for a good deal for a new Ring doorbell, you can buy a Ring Video Doorbell Pro on Amazon and get a $ 90 Echo Show 5 for free!

Certified refurbished ring video doorbell 2

A certified revised ring video doorbell 2 has been overhauled, tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device

Connect your Ring doorbell to Alexa and then turn on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery or connects with doorbell wires for a constant charge

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with on-demand video from Live View

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

This bundle contains Echo Show 5 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Requires a wired installation on existing doorbell cables. Compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 devices

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with video on request. Connectivity – 802.11 b / g / n WiFi connection at 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. Wi-Fi speeds – requires a minimum upload speed of 1 Mbps, but 2 Mbps is recommended for optimum performance

