advertisement

Here’s your next delicious conspiracy theory: Has JayStation faked his girlfriend’s death?

I will answer your first question: Who is JayStation? He is a relatively popular YouTuber with more than 5.4 million subscribers. Its content usually focuses on creepy events and stupid challenges such as being buried alive, sneaking to places, and playing with voodoo dolls.

advertisement

He is also part of another channel with his girlfriend Alexia, Dream Team. Or it was until four days ago when she died in a drunken traffic accident. Or does she have?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsBhMttcnAU (/ embed)

On January 21, the YouTuber – real name Jason Ethier – uploaded a video entitled “My friend Alexia has died … * Rest In Paradise *”.

In the video he explains without shedding any tears:

I never wanted to make a video like this, but last night we lost Alexia to a drunk driver, boys. She was on her way to record something for the video we shot on our second channel, Dream Team. You got hit, boys. She’s gone. Sorry for crying. I know you will make fun of me for crying. She left too early.

Tragic indeed. It is so sad indeed that Jason wants to pay tribute in the best possible way. Throughout the video, he talks about the Dream Team channel and how he would still publish the five videos they put together but didn’t upload (one of which was released shortly after the obituary notice).

This channel has around 322,000 subscribers. Before Alexia’s death, she had a wish: the station should reach one million.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inzGpBQQltY (/ embed)

In a later video, JayStation visits a roadside memorial (allegedly placed there by Alexia’s parents) to say goodbye to him while promoting the Dream Team channel. He says: “Alexia, these roses are for you. We will miss you. “

It is worth noting that both videos are also monetized and there are clickable merchandise links at the bottom.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9L_I0rUt2o (/ embed)

Fellow YouTuber SomeOrdinaryGamers has dug. After noticing some glaring story holes in JayStation’s story, he decided to find out once and for all whether Alexia was dead.

After telling him some basic online investigations that she died somewhere on the Queen Elizabeth Way and walked through Toronto, Mississauga, and Etobicoke. The YouTuber contacted the relevant police authorities in these areas and asked if there were reports of Alexia’s death – the resounding answer was no.

There have been repeated requests on Twitter that his account be blocked. One user wrote: “@YouTube When will you remove scraps like ImJaystation from the platform? Benefit from the death of celebrities and mock them. Now are you letting him fake his girlfriend’s death for clicks? Please remove this guy as if it was wrong. “

Another tweeted: “To be honest, it’s only painful. The amount of children who are gullible and manipulated by him is sad. Honestly disgusting. He not only did it once, but twice. What a damn joke. #banjaystation. “

Official statements, news and police reports on Alexia’s alleged death are not yet available.

advertisement